As the news broke yesterday that former First Lady Barbara Bush would not be seeking further medical attention for her failing health and would instead focus on being made comfortable hearts broke across social media.

Honestly, it almost seemed like even the Left had finally figured out that if you can’t say something nice in a situation like this, you shouldn’t say anything at all.

Except for this one exceptionally vile blue-check troll, Mira Gonzalez (we had to pull a screenshot since Gonzalez received so much heat for the tweet that she deleted it):

Narrator: She had no self-control. This was her tweeting it.

There has to be something sincerely broken inside of a person to wish a slow death on anyone, let alone doing so on a former First Lady using a huge social media platform.

And people of all political persuasions across Twitter called her out:

I didn’t say just delete your tweet, @miragonz, I said delete your account. pic.twitter.com/gxjuAEYI1o — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 16, 2018

As of this morning, Gonzalez has yet to remove her account, but as we said up top, the tweet is gone.

Twitter is FOREVER.

It is taking no self control for me to tell you you’re a sick twisted disgusting poor excuse for a human being. https://t.co/OqusX8MLeJ — Ben (@BenHowe) April 16, 2018

If the shoe fits.

Why? Why are you such a bitter warped piece of human flesh? I almost pity anyone who knows you especially seeing the tripe you have put out there with this tweet. Hell won’t even accept you @miragonz pic.twitter.com/rpmfwEBj9o — Diane Beijer 🍸 (@dmb1031) April 16, 2018

Ouch.

@miragonz I don’t know you-nor would I ever want to. Your tweet about Barbara Bush is morally reprehensible. She was first lady, and mother to a president. You’re disgusting. — PepperBrooks (@wjdp) April 16, 2018

What this person said.

@miragonz really earned that blue check mark, eh @jack @TwitterSafety??? This is not artistic expression. It's hate. Pathetic that Gonzalez feels such contempt for a 92 year-old woman on her death bed. If I wished the same for her grandmother, I'd be banned from Twitter. — 🇺🇸🍀 🅿️🅰J 🍀🇺🇸 (@WhoseYouAre) April 16, 2018

Interesting isn’t it, how accounts with a blue check get away with saying such horrible things. Keep in mind, Twitter revamped their verification process only a short time ago and basically admitted this blue check is their validation of an account.

So in other words, Jack all but validated a woman who called Barbara Bush a bitch and wished a slow death on her.

Speaks VOLUMES.

Oh, and when even Louise Mensch is reporting you?

Reported to @Support – let’s see if @jack meant one syllable of his pablum — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) April 16, 2018

It might be time to put the Twitter DOWN.

