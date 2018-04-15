It certainly seems to be raining crap all over Starbucks since two black men were arrested allegedly for loitering in one of their shops in Philadelphia.

THEIR COFFEE TASTES OF RACISM AND HATE.

Heh.

That’s how this works, right?

The Left lost their damn minds (man, we say that a lot) and like clockwork called for a boycott of Starbucks … which inspired an apology from the corporate coffee machine:

Notice they didn’t mention the color of the two men who were arrested.

Surely that makes them super racist, right?

Hey, we don’t know the rules when it comes to Lefty mobs, cut us some slack.

Trending

Here’s part of Johnson’s statement:

First, to once again express our deepest apologies to the two men who were arrested with a goal of doing whatever we can to make things right.  Second, to let you know of our plans to investigate the pertinent facts and make any necessary changes to our practices that would help prevent such an occurrence from ever happening again.  And third, to reassure you that Starbucks stands firmly against discrimination or racial profiling.

Oh boy.

Guess how forgiving the Left has been … HA HA HA HA HA:

Ruh-roh.

Fun, ain’t it?

Yeah Starbucks, she has questions!

*popcorn*

Fire ALL the people!

There’s a word for this … Hrm.

What is it?

Thinking.

Thinking.

OH YEAH.

Karma.

With an extra shot.

Related:

Smooth MOOOVE: Jill Filipovic’s attempt to slam Chick-fil-A, Jesus, and Christianity BACKFIRES deliciously

YOWZA! Susan Rice’s 2014 tweet on chem weapons in Syria bites her (and Obama) RIGHT in the ass

You were FIRED! Dan Bongino NUKES ‘special gem’ Sally Yates for claim firing Rosenstein is ‘assault on the rule of law’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coffeePhiladelphiaracistStarbucks