It certainly seems to be raining crap all over Starbucks since two black men were arrested allegedly for loitering in one of their shops in Philadelphia.

THEIR COFFEE TASTES OF RACISM AND HATE.

Heh.

That’s how this works, right?

The Left lost their damn minds (man, we say that a lot) and like clockwork called for a boycott of Starbucks … which inspired an apology from the corporate coffee machine:

We apologize to the two individuals and our customers for what took place at our Philadelphia store on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/suUsytXHks — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 14, 2018

Notice they didn’t mention the color of the two men who were arrested.

Surely that makes them super racist, right?

Hey, we don’t know the rules when it comes to Lefty mobs, cut us some slack.

We regret that our practices and training led to the reprehensible outcome at our Philadelphia store. We’re taking immediate action to learn from this and be better. A statement from ceo Kevin Johnson: https://t.co/kPav8bEeOX — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 15, 2018

Here’s part of Johnson’s statement:

First, to once again express our deepest apologies to the two men who were arrested with a goal of doing whatever we can to make things right. Second, to let you know of our plans to investigate the pertinent facts and make any necessary changes to our practices that would help prevent such an occurrence from ever happening again. And third, to reassure you that Starbucks stands firmly against discrimination or racial profiling.

Oh boy.

Guess how forgiving the Left has been … HA HA HA HA HA:

Whatever! It's old. Going high doesn't work because we continue to be treated like garbage just for existing. You only care about your revenue and I hope that at least this location will go out of business. — Cheryl Riley (@80sGirlCheryl) April 15, 2018

No no apologies aren’t enough for this kind of action. Similar case happened to me in New York. All I did, I started to charge my phone before I ordered a coffee! The manager says, for no reason,” stop charging your phone I am gonna call the security, leave this place!” — Cem Uner (@Scubacem) April 15, 2018

Ruh-roh.

”Our store manager never intended for these men to be arrested…” The fact that #KevinJohnson & Starbucks persist in defending the indefensible renders this “apology” moot. What did the store manager think would happen when law enforcement was called?! #BoycottStarbucks — Manoushka (@missmanoushka) April 15, 2018

Fun, ain’t it?

So when are you going to FIRE the employee who placed the call for PROFILING two Black Men who were just sitting there waiting on a colleague? When will you FIRE the manager who allowed the call and didn’t absolutely nothing to stop it? I have questions @Starbucks!! — Rae Hope (@IAmRaeHope) April 15, 2018

Yeah Starbucks, she has questions!

*popcorn*

So the manager will continue to work there?? No repercussions because it wasn't their 'intent' for the arrest to happen? — PBradford (@pbrad11990) April 15, 2018

Fire ALL the people!

Do you realize the humiliation that these two African American felt yet they showed you REAL POWER from REAL MEN with an African heritage they held their tongues, they held their heads high as Kings of men, men of INTEGRITY can you say the same for yourself? I doubt it — Truth Seeker (@KenJone56612075) April 15, 2018

There’s a word for this … Hrm.

What is it?

Thinking.

Thinking.

OH YEAH.

Karma.

With an extra shot.

