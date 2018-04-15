You guys remember Sally Yates, right? She refused to do her job so Trump fired her.

Considering her track record is iffy at best, we’re not so sure she has ANY room to talk about the ‘rule of law’ when it comes to whether or not Trump decides to fire Rosenstein. Of course, that didn’t stop her from putting her foot in her mouth on Twitter.

Make no mistake about what’s at stake here: firing Rosenstein would be the same unconscionable assault on the rule of law as firing Mueller. He controls scope of the Mueller investigation and what becomes public. Both D’s and R’s should reject sham excuses to fire Rosenstein.1/2 — Sally Yates (@SallyQYates) April 14, 2018

Aww, isn’t she adorable?

And by adorable we mean deceitful, shallow and sorta gross.

2/2 And you can’t fire a prosecutor because you’re unhappy he approved a search warrant that relates to your own conduct. No one is above the law. — Sally Yates (@SallyQYates) April 14, 2018

Fascinating.

Man, Sally has given us so much to think about.

NOT.

But Dan Bongino had a thought or two about Sally’s tweets:

Someone should ask Sally Yates what she knew about the verification chain within DOJ of the bogus dossier. Yep, someone should really get an answer on that. https://t.co/JeG5AAqUG9 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) April 15, 2018

But Trump! Dossier! Rule of Law! Russia!

If Yates knew the rule of law she would know the POTUS has full authority to fire Eisenstein even without grounds. As it is he has refused to comply with Congressional subpoenas. — Bobby for America! (@iburnsteel) April 15, 2018

The fact that Yates doesn't want Rosenstein out is the best possible reason to get him out asap. — Jim Kings (@jagetype64) April 15, 2018

If Sally’s goal was to keep Trump from firing Rosenstein she probably should have just kept her big mouth shut.

Fair point.

Sally Yates is a assault on the rule of equal justice under the law. — Tony S. Long (@sgtusae5) April 15, 2018

Ironic, ain’t it?

DJT should hire Sally back just to fire her again — Hic Rimes & Ms Dee Mienors (@scottdiloreto) April 15, 2018

Brutal.

From the bold and ingenious legal mind that invented a novel Logan Act prosecution to target Mike Flynn. A charge never successfully prosecuted in US history. She’s a real gem. https://t.co/cTNkx1876r — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) April 15, 2018

She’s something.

