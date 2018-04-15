Chick-fil-A is doing something right.

Besides making some seriously DELICIOUS chicken sammiches (and don’t even get us started on their nuggets and waffle fries) they’ve figured out a way to get their haters and detractors to market their goods FOR them.

Seriously, there is no greater ‘commercial’ for Chick-fil-A than some overly-emotional, easily-triggered Leftist screeching about them on Twitter.

Like Jill Filipovic:

One more thing I learned today: even its most die-hard fans don’t know how to spell “Chick-fil-A.” I guess Jesus can do a lot but he can’t make you good at branding. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) April 13, 2018

*sigh*

And seriously, who cares how you spell it, just eat it.

Oh, and her next tweet in this thread is literally her not knowing how to spell or pronounce another restaurant:

Also every Kenyan chicken and chips shop should open a branch in New York and give Chick-fil-A a run for its money. Mc Frys (which a friend here claims is pronounced “M.C. Frys,” not sure that’s correct but I like it) would make a killing. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) April 13, 2018

Hello, self-awareness much?

(Almost all my mentions are people mad I’m making fun of Chick-fil-A, and I’m dying). — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) April 13, 2018

We don’t see a whole lot of people who are mad at Jill for her tweet, but we do see an awful lot of mockery.

No worries, Jill. I'm sure the name is spelled correctly on their bank accounts. $$$$$$$$$$ — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) April 15, 2018

Considering Chick-fil-A is on track to be the third largest fast-food chain by 2020, seems their branding is doing AOK.

Oops.

Chick-fil-A is the fastest growing fast food chain in the country. They must be doing something right. — … (@callmeMallas) April 14, 2018

Double oops.

When you want to mock a company for having a "branding problem" but then don't know how to even spell or pronounce the chain you suggest as a replacement……-________- #irony pic.twitter.com/MNuQix43lm — Jags Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) April 14, 2018

See?

Lucky for her, Jesus does love her.

Nothing says “class” like insulting someone’s religion in the interest of furthering your political agenda. — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) April 15, 2018

Let’s not pretend any of us expect Jill to be classy anytime soon.

She has a long history of being fairly awful about religion.

The "pink faced" Jesus followers, of course. Which is what irks her.https://t.co/G5OykmlTIh — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) April 14, 2018

An oldie but a goodie.

Imagine be so encased in your viewpoint that you cannot just eat a piece of chicken without filtering it through your worldview to decide if its good or not. What a horrifying way to look at the world. — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) April 14, 2018

He just described the entire progressive movement.

