Chick-fil-A is doing something right.

Besides making some seriously DELICIOUS chicken sammiches (and don’t even get us started on their nuggets and waffle fries) they’ve figured out a way to get their haters and detractors to market their goods FOR them.

Seriously, there is no greater ‘commercial’ for Chick-fil-A than some overly-emotional, easily-triggered Leftist screeching about them on Twitter.

Like Jill Filipovic:

*sigh*

And seriously, who cares how you spell it, just eat it.

Oh, and her next tweet in this thread is literally her not knowing how to spell or pronounce another restaurant:

Hello, self-awareness much?

We don’t see a whole lot of people who are mad at Jill for her tweet, but we do see an awful lot of mockery.

Considering Chick-fil-A is on track to be the third largest fast-food chain by 2020, seems their branding is doing AOK.

Oops.

Double oops.

See?

Lucky for her, Jesus does love her.

Let’s not pretend any of us expect Jill to be classy anytime soon.

She has a long history of being fairly awful about religion.

An oldie but a goodie.

He just described the entire progressive movement.

