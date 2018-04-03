The Left’s boycotts are incredibly good for business unless of course the corporation caves in which case they end up like Dick’s Sporting Goods with an abysmal first quarter. But if the corporation in question stands fast … amazing things happen.

Take Chick-Fil-A for example:

Remember a few years back when the Left boycotted Chick-Fil-A because they support traditional marriage? For months (years?) the Left frothed at the mouth, screeching that it was hate chicken and that anyone who ate their waffle fries clearly was a bigoted hater who should die in a fire.

But unlike Enterprise, Hulu, Delta and others who gave in, Chick-Fil-A ignored their bullying and now they are set to be the third largest fast food restaurant in the country by 2020.

This editor happens to like their honey mustard sauce, but fair.

That’s evil lemonade though! EVILE.

And delicious.

True, they close on Sundays so their employees can worship.

They really are.

Thanks Lefties!

