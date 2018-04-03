The Left’s boycotts are incredibly good for business unless of course the corporation caves in which case they end up like Dick’s Sporting Goods with an abysmal first quarter. But if the corporation in question stands fast … amazing things happen.

Take Chick-Fil-A for example:

.@ChickfilA become nation's third-largest fast food restaurant by 2020, analysts say https://t.co/2gILIUA7Ij — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 3, 2018

Remember a few years back when the Left boycotted Chick-Fil-A because they support traditional marriage? For months (years?) the Left frothed at the mouth, screeching that it was hate chicken and that anyone who ate their waffle fries clearly was a bigoted hater who should die in a fire.

But unlike Enterprise, Hulu, Delta and others who gave in, Chick-Fil-A ignored their bullying and now they are set to be the third largest fast food restaurant in the country by 2020.

Their barbecue sauce is the best thing since sliced bread. — Autumn (@autumnNacadiana) April 3, 2018

This editor happens to like their honey mustard sauce, but fair.

My first job was at a chick-fila, when i was 15.

I can tell you, that their lemonade really is freshed squeezed. I spent many hours cutting lemons in half, and juicing them one half at a time. They have a level of quality that no other fast food place has. — David Cain (@DaveALM1GHTY) April 3, 2018

That’s evil lemonade though! EVILE.

And delicious.

All while being closed in Sunday’s! They’ve stayed true to their core and I admire that! — Travis 🇺🇸 (@GOBTravisNC) April 3, 2018

True, they close on Sundays so their employees can worship.

Proud that both of my teenagers work there. Amazing company. — Sean (@405Sean) April 3, 2018

They really are.

Thanks Lefties!

