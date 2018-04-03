Dan Bongino sent a very polite yet stern ‘warning’ to corporate America about caving to what he called the ‘liberal boycott brigade’.

He didn’t mince words:

A note to corporate America:

No one asks,or expects,you to align perfectly w/our political ideology. But weakly caving to the liberal boycott brigade & then expecting us (roughly 50% of your potential customers) to buy your products is a fool’s errand.

Conservatives never forget. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) April 3, 2018

Ask Delta or Dick’s Sporting Goods how giving into a teenager with security issues has gone for them and their earnings.

Conservatives never forget. And while we may not make a fuss and shake our fists at these companies demanding they behave as we want or we’ll shut them down, we do pick and choose very carefully where we spend our money.

Note, Conservatives are also roughly 60% of the buying power in America … but hey corporate America, whatever makes you feel woke.

…and if they simply keep their corporate mouths shut they could keep 100% of their potential customers. — Deplorable Bear (@aFriendlyBear) April 3, 2018

This ain’t difficult.

No we don't forget. Unfortunately, the list is getting so long we have to write the companies names on little yellow stickies and put them on our fridges. 😎😎😎 — Me (@NinjaRor) April 3, 2018

Sad, ain’t it?

Michael Jordan is alleged to have said that he didn’t want to drive away potential buyers due to controversy because “Republicans buy shoes, too.” — J. B. Maguire (@J_B_Maguire) April 3, 2018

We do indeed.

Right. Liberals quickly forget and go back to brand loyalty. It took me 2 months to finish up my keurig coffee but I haven’t bought anymore, nor will I ever. Still don’t buy pringles. Conservatives never forget and go back. Once lost, that’s it. — grahamlee (@grahamlee2018) April 3, 2018

Bingo Dan! The left hasn’t figured this one out. 😂😂😂 — THATcrawleyKID (@lawdog515) April 3, 2018

Corporate America doesn’t seem to get it either.

Corporate America is now run by elitists who think it's good business to align itself with elitist progressive ideologues values. They forget who is buying their stuff and ignore us. They think we're ignorant and dimwitted folk. — Lawrence (@lftbronson) April 3, 2018

And they are learning this painful lesson far too slowly.

Very true. Interestingly, once you decide to take your business elsewhere, after a while you really don’t miss it. At all. So you don’t go back. It’s bad business to make big decisions based on knee-jerk, emotional reactions. — texasgirlnyc (@texasgirlnyc) April 3, 2018

All corporations need to do is stay neutral and say nothing, and sure, some Lefties will shriek that they aren’t saying anything (see Taylor Swift), but in the end, it will keep them from alienating a very large portion of their customer base.

Which is really just good business sense.