We love Easter at the White House, especially the Easter Egg Roll and of course the slightly crazy looking Easter Bunny.

Awww bunnies! Who doesn’t love bunnies?

Don’t answer that. Ahem.

Anyway, Guy Benson took it upon himself to snag a picture of the President and First Lady with the Easter Bunny and proposed a caption contest the likes of which Twitter may never see again! Ok, so it was really just a caption contest but man, it was HILARIOUS.

Here are some of the best:

*record scratch* *freeze frame* *zooms in on rabbit* "Yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I got here…" — Christine Rousselle 💁🏻‍♀️ (@crousselle) April 3, 2018

Edgy music playing in the back and SCENE.

"PLEASE don't tell him I got this costume on Amazon." — Suze (@suze109) April 3, 2018

HA!

This here is a Fake News Rabbit. — Pinche Meelo (@PincheMeelo) April 3, 2018

How dare you!?

"I have decided to grant @Acosta an exclusive interview" — Order 227 (@Order227blog) April 3, 2018

Trump or the Bunny?

My, what big eyes you have… — Clifford A. Jones (@CliffordAJones) April 3, 2018

My mother would make the best Hasenpfeffer for Easter. Easter dinner at our house was huge! — Steve Buckland (@SteveBuckland4) April 3, 2018

A certain bunny editor is not amused.

Acosta will do anything! — Throckmorton Shiff (@Throckmorton777) April 3, 2018

President Trump and the First Lady with newly hired communications director, E. Bunny. — Jake Putala (@JakePutala) April 3, 2018

Stranger things have happened.

"And for lunch, we'll be having rabbit stew". — American (@AmericanGabber1) April 3, 2018

STOP THAT!

"I have never even heard of the Easter bunny. He got coffee. He says he knows me but I don't know." — Conor BlueCheckMark (@conorjrogers) April 3, 2018

"Make Easter Great Again" — Jay Stout (@jaystout56) April 3, 2018

Perfection.

Related:

You MAD, bruh? Easter, DACA, Hillary and David Hogg, Sean Spicer parody has a HEYDAY

Clip of the ending of the Swedish version of ‘Finding Dory’ goes viral and it’s HILARIOUS