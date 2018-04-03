We love Easter at the White House, especially the Easter Egg Roll and of course the slightly crazy looking Easter Bunny.

Awww bunnies! Who doesn’t love bunnies?

Don’t answer that. Ahem.

Anyway, Guy Benson took it upon himself to snag a picture of the President and First Lady with the Easter Bunny and proposed a caption contest the likes of which Twitter may never see again! Ok, so it was really just a caption contest but man, it was HILARIOUS.

Here are some of the best:

Edgy music playing in the back and SCENE.

Trending

HA!

How dare you!?

Trump or the Bunny?

A certain bunny editor is not amused.

Stranger things have happened.

STOP THAT!

Perfection.

Related:

You MAD, bruh? Easter, DACA, Hillary and David Hogg, Sean Spicer parody has a HEYDAY

Clip of the ending of the Swedish version of ‘Finding Dory’ goes viral and it’s HILARIOUS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: easterEaster Bunnyguy bensonTrump