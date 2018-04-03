We wonder if Sean Spicer knows about @sean_spicier.

Honestly, this editor likes to think he does, and that he approves because the parody can say anything and everything he always wanted to say, but couldn’t. Which makes the account even funnier because the Left still thinks it’s the real Spicer.

They are so entrenched in their hate that they think a man who once worked for Trump would actually tweet these things … that or they’re just that frothy all of the time, see his avi and immediately freak out.

Maybe both.

This past week, Spicier was very busy with Easter, DACA, the Parkland students and one little dig at Hillary. Enjoy!

🎵I gotta be me, I gotta be me🎵 pic.twitter.com/tIUL1Mli8d — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 2, 2018

Mary sorta missed the boat with this musing.

And this jab about the Parkland students aka David Hogg trying to dictate gun policy:

Sounds like someone got stood up for prom pic.twitter.com/LoORF35OCc — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 1, 2018

Sounds like someone is a little cranky indeed.

I have fantastic news for you pic.twitter.com/3r6ABdqk6h — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 31, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

*just look for the little blue check, it’s super easy folks*

It was an emergency! pic.twitter.com/qMObPAfc4o — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 31, 2018

Huh? This is not a good visual angry guy from Missouri with cats and flame emoji in his handle.

Fortune cookie.

And another about the ‘teens’:

SPICER IS SUCH A MEANIE!

Wow, talk about a drama queen.

Envious actually. Couldn’t get me out there right after a broken hip pic.twitter.com/osgNm97WHi — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 30, 2018

Shamed for what exactly?

And finally, a little zinger at Hillary:

How did that happen? pic.twitter.com/ppTpApgU17 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 30, 2018

Yah Spicier! Don’t be a jerk.

Ha!

