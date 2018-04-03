What a boring and sad life Neil deGrasse Tyson must live not to believe in magic.

Talk about a total buzzkill, sheesh.

It’s not magic. It’s science. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 3, 2018

We get it, he’s big on science (sorta), but to ignore that science and magic go hand-in-hand seems like a seriously big miss to us.

Although metaphorically, science can be very magical. Learning about the intricate mechanics of our glorious galaxy is fascinating and awe-provoking. — Lisa Williams (@LWIsAnAtheist) April 3, 2018

AKA magic.

Neil should listen to Lisa.

Sometimes it is magic. Einstein said gravity can’t explain why people “fall” in love. 🧐😂 — Antonio Paris (@AntonioParis) April 3, 2018

Silly, that was just Einstein and stuff.

Heh.

We’re not sure why but this tweet seriously made us laugh.

I love science but let’s not kill the magic please. — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) April 3, 2018

Amen.

Our favorite interaction, however, was from DiGiorno Pizza … who seemed perplexed and/or thoughtful about Neil’s tweet.

And then made this change to their tagline:

Hrm.

Not sure that works better than the original … but we laughed.

When pizza and ‘science’ collide it IS magic!

