What a boring and sad life Neil deGrasse Tyson must live not to believe in magic.
Talk about a total buzzkill, sheesh.
It’s not magic. It’s science.
— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 3, 2018
We get it, he’s big on science (sorta), but to ignore that science and magic go hand-in-hand seems like a seriously big miss to us.
Although metaphorically, science can be very magical. Learning about the intricate mechanics of our glorious galaxy is fascinating and awe-provoking.
— Lisa Williams (@LWIsAnAtheist) April 3, 2018
AKA magic.
Neil should listen to Lisa.
Sometimes it is magic. Einstein said gravity can’t explain why people “fall” in love. 🧐😂
— Antonio Paris (@AntonioParis) April 3, 2018
Silly, that was just Einstein and stuff.
Heh.
— Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) April 3, 2018
We’re not sure why but this tweet seriously made us laugh.
I love science but let’s not kill the magic please.
— Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) April 3, 2018
Amen.
Our favorite interaction, however, was from DiGiorno Pizza … who seemed perplexed and/or thoughtful about Neil’s tweet.
— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) April 3, 2018
And then made this change to their tagline:
— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) April 3, 2018
Hrm.
Not sure that works better than the original … but we laughed.
When pizza and ‘science’ collide it IS magic!
