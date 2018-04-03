Mad Dog Jenna Jameson strikes again.

Last night, after Fox News Co-President Jack Abernethy announced they would not allow Laura Ingraham’s voice to be silenced by a bunch of shrieky people hiding behind a teenager, Jenna came out in full support of the statement and of Ingraham herself.

#BREAKING: Fox News Co-President Jack Abernethy releases a statement on Laura Ingraham: pic.twitter.com/y244mGqq91 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 2, 2018

And all she had to do to freak out a bunch of sad, insecure, angry, empty men who adopt needy cats missing a leg to keep them company was tweet one simple hashtag:

Wow.

The humanity.

The horror.

I like you, I think you’re hot like any other guy would and I loved you films, but I can no longer follow you on social media. You support an anti-Semite, racist, and everything else that man is. — Jordan (@jordanwags) April 3, 2018

So Jordon likes Jenna, thinks she’s hot and enjoys her movies, but he doesn’t like how she thinks so he can’t follow her anymore.

Misogynist much there, buddy?

She apologized, doesn't that mean she admitted being wrong? Does that mean you stand with her being wrong? Good to hear you are coming around. — Aaron Letsky (@AaronLetsky) April 2, 2018

Ummm no. She apologized because Hogg was acting like the child he wants us all to think he is.

But nice try there, Aaron.

It’s actually laughable coming from Fox. But go ahead, get your fix of hypocrisy. — MT from CC (@MTfromCC) April 3, 2018

Jenna doesn’t work for Fox?

Although we don’t hate that idea one bit.

Hey Jack Abernethy, you should make this happen!

