Dana Loesch changed her hairstyle and a bunch of Leftist men lost their minds.

Imagine being so intimidated by someone that a simple change to their hair or dress causes you to freak out on Twitter.

Psh, Leftist ‘men’ …

See for yourselves:

"I’m a mother. I see my kids in you. And I assure you I’m concerned. And the adults around you should be also…We are supposed to be the ones protecting and guiding kids, not trying to exploit the tragedy in which they are involved."

—@DLoesch #NRATV pic.twitter.com/EcRUZO6iOL — NRATV (@NRATV) March 30, 2018

They complain about Dana not caring about children and yet when she does an entire spot on being a mother and explaining that she does care, they still attack her.

It’s sort of like what happened to Laura Ingraham, she apologized and instead of being decent human beings, the Left doubled down on destroying her completely. There is no pleasing these people, so at the end of the day, why bother.

Like Michael Ian Black:

This is interesting: change of look. Change of tone. Same poisonous bile. https://t.co/jBF0UTTxgV — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 2, 2018

Poor Michael.

He thinks opinions he disagrees with are bile.

Now Oliver Willis:

TFG.

Not sure what her appearance has to do with her arguments? https://t.co/zLfN0vhTIt — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 2, 2018

Not a damn thing.

And I’ve been a mom for a while, not just recently. 🙄 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 2, 2018

These ‘boys’ really are pathetic.

And speaking of pathetic, don’t forget Marc Caputo.

The clenched fist of “clean up your room and do the dishes!” https://t.co/anMGopivMl — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) April 2, 2018

Imagine the shiznit fit they’d throw if Republican male journos were attacking a Leftist woman over and over again like this. But ya’ know, Dana is a Conservative so she has it coming.

Or something.

Is it me or is @DLoesch gradually starting to look more evil as this madness progresses? — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) April 1, 2018

We have no idea who this Rob guy is, but his tweet sucks too.

I'm not sure "condescending" is the right tone to take with the kids from Parkland, but you do you. — Dave Hogg 📎 (@Stareagle) April 1, 2018

This guy is a social justice scribe.

Yes, that’s really a thing, apparently.

Heh.

