Last week, Twitchy made fun of … err … reported on Chelsea Handler insisting that her armed security detail does not carry semi-automatic guns.

Which was hilariously WRONG.

And while people all across the Twittersphere poked fun at Chelsea, nobody took her down a notch quite as well as NRA spokesman, Colion Noir:

If she didn’t have elitism she’d have nothing.

Except maybe a bottle of vodka.

Oh give us a break, she jokes about it herself.

Trending

Being in Hollywood totally made her an expert on guns and stuff, man.

She can’t be bothered to know such things, serf.

Fair.

And you just described the entire Left.

True story.

Related:

Cry us a RIVER! CNN wants you to feel bad because Parkland students say their school is ‘like a jail now’

Boycott?! RUH-ROH! Ben Shapiro makes BRUTAL example of CNN’s Joan Walsh for attacking Kyle Kashuv

WOW LOL! Chelsea Handler gets SUPER defensive about her armed security, royally STEPS in it

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chelsea HandlerColion Noirgun controlguns