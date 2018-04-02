Last week, Twitchy made fun of … err … reported on Chelsea Handler insisting that her armed security detail does not carry semi-automatic guns.
Which was hilariously WRONG.
And while people all across the Twittersphere poked fun at Chelsea, nobody took her down a notch quite as well as NRA spokesman, Colion Noir:
Oh No Chelsea Baby what is you doing? 🤦🏾♂️ Nearly every modern handgun & rifle in exsistence is a semi-auto. I assure you that you’re being guarded with semi-autos. Please do your googles. Also, none of us are killing children. Your Elitism Is Showing. #DoBetter https://t.co/5kfHfaBcKn
— Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 29, 2018
If she didn’t have elitism she’d have nothing.
Except maybe a bottle of vodka.
Oh give us a break, she jokes about it herself.
Shhhhhh she’s an expert
— vee💋 (@__LoveNica88) March 29, 2018
Being in Hollywood totally made her an expert on guns and stuff, man.
I'm not shocked that she has no idea what her security is carrying.
— ShieldMaidenMom (@sid67crowe) March 29, 2018
She can’t be bothered to know such things, serf.
Substitute “elitism” for “ignorance and buffoonery”, in my opinion.
— Anthony Visceglia (@FAVisceglia) March 30, 2018
Fair.
How can you advocate banning something if you LITERALLY don't even know what it is!? Wowza. Amazed everyday by the progressive left, truly astounding.
— Nate Fortin (@nate_fortin) March 29, 2018
And you just described the entire Left.
True story.
Related:
Cry us a RIVER! CNN wants you to feel bad because Parkland students say their school is ‘like a jail now’
Boycott?! RUH-ROH! Ben Shapiro makes BRUTAL example of CNN’s Joan Walsh for attacking Kyle Kashuv
WOW LOL! Chelsea Handler gets SUPER defensive about her armed security, royally STEPS in it