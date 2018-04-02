What would Rob Reiner be doing if he wasn’t sitting on Twitter trying to rile his base up with paranoia and hate?

Well, we sure as Hell know he wouldn’t be busy doing a movie or a TV show right now … maybe he’s just jealous of Roseanne and that’s why he went after her.

In a subtweet.

With Fox as state run TV and Rosanne spouting insane conspiracy theories, truth in journalism is fighting gale force headwinds. Democracy will not survive if ignorance becomes currency. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 1, 2018

Fox is state-run TV? Where has Rob been for the last decade?

What did he think MSNBC, NBC, and CNN were for Obama?

For 8 long years CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC, & CBS all parroted the narrative being passed out by the Obama administration. Where sir was your outrage then? — Steve Buckland (@SteveBuckland4) April 1, 2018

Buried in a hoagie.

Ok, that was mean but he had it coming.

Lost behind the rose colored glasses. It’s another example of love for only YOUR half of the first amendment- the half the time you agree with it that is. — Jim Dandy (@lordthx1139) April 1, 2018

It’s also another example of ‘what’s right for me but not for thee’, the Left is more than happy to push the media when it babysits their party. Same with our TV shows. If Roseanne’s character hated Trump and pushed the Leftist narrative people like Rob Reiner would be falling all over themselves to congratulate and promote her. But since her character supports Trump, she must be presented as some whack-job conspiracy theorist.

In a subtweet.

Weak sauce Meathead. You've got all the other liberal media intact…overwhelmingly liberal. — Harry Gato (@harrygato) April 2, 2018

But someone disagrees with him! Russia! Trump! Eleventy!

All our media outlets are politicized Rob. How about we have a true democracy and allow people the right to choose what they want to watch. Not Bully people for whatever their beliefs are? #Democracy #GettingOutOfHand — scott ritchie (@scooterpie61) April 2, 2018

What a novel idea.

I find it absolutely hilarious that people call FoxNews "FauxNews" and "state run propaganda".Then in the next instant will change the channel to MSNBC and CNN and take them as 100% impartial news sources.Did you guys hate it when those networks plus all the others loved Obama? — #KeepAmericaGreat (@jgfleet661) April 2, 2018

No, they loved it.

That’s why they’re so mad now, things changed.

Lots of bedwetting here by they proggies…but I dare say sir, learn how to spell her name! @therealroseanne — Fletch (@treadedupon) April 1, 2018

Awww yes, and many thanks to this person for actually tagging Roseanne in so she could see the nonsense Rob was spouting off about her.

We’ll let you know if she responds … if so, POPCORN!

