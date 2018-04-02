Oh, Alyssa.

Stop it.

What an insult to American parents, asking other countries to send letters to American kids about living ‘gun-free,’ because kids here in our country live such horrible lives. Wonder if countries like the UK will send her letters, countries that banned guns but who include cities like London whose murder rates have increased by 40% in just three years.

But guns are bad, mKAY?!

Do your children live in a country where gun violence is not something you have to worry about? I'm collecting letters to American children from kids around the world about a a gun-free life: Mail letter to:

NoRA

23705 Vanowen St

#349

West Hills, CA 91307 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2018

Did she really put an address out here?

Whoa boy.

Do we send the letters about how guns save lives to the same address? — BadAndy (@BadAndy782) April 2, 2018

Sure.

We don’t see why not.

Yes. They live in the USA. — Voice of Privilege (@VoiceOfPrivileg) April 2, 2018

Yes. They do.

But that goes against her narrative that America and guns are bad, hence this tweet begging other countries to put America in her place when it comes to guns.

By using our kids.

Really pathetic, Alyssa.

When you ask for a gun free nation, you get a gun free nation. And knives. Lots and lots of knives.https://t.co/hR7PUPXa2N — DeConform (@GroupOf1Think) April 2, 2018

Evil men will do evil things.

Why would she want to disarm Americans and make them more vulnerable to violence?

According to a report by the Sunday Times, New York City's murder statistics have decreased by 87 per cent since the 1990s. Meanwhile, London's rate has grown by nearly 40 per cent in just three years, not including deaths caused by terrorist attacks — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) April 1, 2018

Oopsie.

Do your children have armed body guards to protect them, and go to private schools with security? Asking for a friend… Who also wants to know how you're coming with paying off those back taxes? — Lori 🇺🇸✡️🇮🇱 (@Lori_PoliSci) April 2, 2018

Funny how these Hollywood types want us to give up guns while they and their children are safely behind armed guards.

Like Chelsea Handler.

Well, they don't have to worry about gun violence in London, but their murder rate is above that of NYC. How about you tell us how that can be before we let you give anything to our children. See, Alyssa, it's about the evil in a person's heart, not what they use to act on it. — Toxic Masculini-G (@TCC_Grouchy) April 2, 2018

But letters!

Related:

‘Baby, what is you DOING?!’ Colion Noir’s TAKEDOWN of Chelsea Handler over guns and her elitism is GOLD

‘STOP acting like CNN is above everyone!’ Brian Flood OWNS Andrew Kaczynski in debate over CNN’s JFK tweet

MANTRUM alert -> Dana Loesch’s new look inspires lotsa STUPID and WHINY from blue-check Lefty men