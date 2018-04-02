Fox News’ Brian Flood was less than impressed with the bizarre tweet CNN put out on JFK’s ‘legendary infidelities’ while they harp non-stop about the allegations against Trump.

From Fox News:

CNN was slammed for hypocrisy over the weekend when the network glorified President John F. Kennedy’s many infidelities after spending significant coverage painting President Trump as a monster for an alleged affair that occurred prior to his political career.

While promoting “The Kennedys,” CNN hailed the 35th president’s “legendary love life,” before asking, “Did one of his affairs connect him with the mob?” The tweet featured video detailing JFK’s relationship with actress Judy Campbell, who was allegedly intimate with the head of the Chicago mafia while also having an affair with the president.

“Hypocrisy at its finest,” one user responded.

Sounds like CNN.

Seems CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski got a tad defensive over the criticism:

Umm … k?

Trending

Which isn’t necessarily a good thing.

What does the documentary have to do with Flood’s criticism of the tweet?

That’s our opinion too.

Didn’t Flood already answer this question up there?

Hrm.

Maybe Andrew just didn’t like his answer.

One could almost say it’s sorta creepy even.

Yup.

Technically Andrew jumped into Brian’s feed so … yes. In this case, he was the one policing Twitter.

Odds are he did not bother to read the piece, and instead got all huffy and puffy when he saw the criticism and jumped on Flood.

And we love it, ‘Stop acting like CNN is above everyone else.’

Amen.

Talking. In. Circles.

We’re thinking he may not.

Related:

Cry us a RIVER! CNN wants you to feel bad because Parkland students say their school is ‘like a jail now’

Boycott?! RUH-ROH! Ben Shapiro makes BRUTAL example of CNN’s Joan Walsh for attacking Kyle Kashuv

CRAP, thy name is NBC: NBC News gets DRAGGED for Easter piece claiming Christianity defends white supremacy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew KaczynskiBrian FloodCNNfox newsJFK