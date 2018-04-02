Fox News’ Brian Flood was less than impressed with the bizarre tweet CNN put out on JFK’s ‘legendary infidelities’ while they harp non-stop about the allegations against Trump.

CNN mocked for glorifying JFKs ‘legendary’ infidelity after harping on sex allegations against Trump https://t.co/JfInPQQcbv — Brian Flood (@briansflood) April 2, 2018

From Fox News:

CNN was slammed for hypocrisy over the weekend when the network glorified President John F. Kennedy’s many infidelities after spending significant coverage painting President Trump as a monster for an alleged affair that occurred prior to his political career. While promoting “The Kennedys,” CNN hailed the 35th president’s “legendary love life,” before asking, “Did one of his affairs connect him with the mob?” The tweet featured video detailing JFK’s relationship with actress Judy Campbell, who was allegedly intimate with the head of the Chicago mafia while also having an affair with the president. “Hypocrisy at its finest,” one user responded.

Sounds like CNN.

Seems CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski got a tad defensive over the criticism:

Video in question in the tweets features a historian calls it a "dangerously devastating thing for him to be doing" yet for some reason your article doesn't note that? Kinda weird. https://t.co/PRy6udn9V4 — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 2, 2018

Umm … k?

You have an answer to everything… — Brian Flood (@briansflood) April 2, 2018

Which isn’t necessarily a good thing.

did you watch the documentary? — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 2, 2018

What does the documentary have to do with Flood’s criticism of the tweet?

My story is about the tweet. Not the doc. I don’t even give me opinion in the piece, I cite other people. But here is my opinion: CNN is hypocritical. — Brian Flood (@briansflood) April 2, 2018

That’s our opinion too.

if your story is about the tweet why not include the context that video shows it's meant to do anything glorify his sex life. The promo video is the purpose of the tweet and it features a historian offering a critical view. — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 2, 2018

Didn’t Flood already answer this question up there?

Hrm.

Maybe Andrew just didn’t like his answer.

You know damn well the text accompanying the tweet, written by CNN social media, is hypocritical. It's not my job to police your videos. I linked to the video either way. It's a little crazy how you monitor my twitter. — Brian Flood (@briansflood) April 2, 2018

One could almost say it’s sorta creepy even.

Yup.

Am I one policing Twitter here though? You wrote a whole story based on your own interpretation of a word and then took away the accompanying context. You quote the video but not the part that disputes your story. It seems deliberate. — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 2, 2018

Technically Andrew jumped into Brian’s feed so … yes. In this case, he was the one policing Twitter.

Again, not my interpretation… other peoples… did you even read my piece? Stop acting like CNN is above everyone else, it's nauseating. I'm doing my job, you're policing Twitter for fun (unless JZ has added it to job responsibilities). — Brian Flood (@briansflood) April 2, 2018

Odds are he did not bother to read the piece, and instead got all huffy and puffy when he saw the criticism and jumped on Flood.

And we love it, ‘Stop acting like CNN is above everyone else.’

Amen.

You say in the first line the tweet was meant to glorify it and you already stated it was your opinion. — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 2, 2018

Talking. In. Circles.

I said it was my opinion in a tweet… not in the piece. Again, I link to the video. You must have something more important to be doing. — Brian Flood (@briansflood) April 2, 2018

We’re thinking he may not.

