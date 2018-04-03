The Second Amendment is cryptic and confusing to the New York Times.

Probably that whole ‘shall not be infringed’ piece that disturbs their delicate and fragile nature.

See for yourself:

The 27 cryptic and confusing words of the Second Amendment, and why SCOTUS isn't all that interested in clarifying them. A timely, sobering explainer with the incomparable @adamliptak: https://t.co/4X70Qulax0 — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) April 3, 2018

From The New York Times:

The Second Amendment is just 27 words long. But those 27 words are among the most cryptic and divisive in the United States Constitution — and they are at the heart of one of the most contentious debates in American politics. Why is the Supreme Court so reluctant to clarify them?

Umm …

Is this a joke? https://t.co/kvDSIsL7U5 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) April 3, 2018

You’d think.

Can you imagine the New York Times playing dumb like this about any other part of the Bill of Rights? What do the cryptic, confusing words of the First Amendment mean??? — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) April 3, 2018

We can imagine the NYT playing dumb about a lot of things …

actually, I *can* imagine this part of the First Amendment being quite cryptic and confusing to the NY Times: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…" — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 3, 2018

but this is pretty obnoxious.

also…. SCOTUS has made perfectly clear what they think they mean. — Kevin 👐 Glass (@KevinWGlass) April 3, 2018

Yup. They just don’t like what SCOTUS had to say about it.

And yet for over 225 years, most Americans have been able to comprehend the very clear and precise wording. — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 3, 2018

But cryptic and stuff, man.

do you even heller — Razor (@hale_razor) April 3, 2018

Yeah, bro.

Only if cryptic means words you don’t like the meaning of. — Full Semi-auto Freedom (@FreedomRecon) April 3, 2018

Thinking she’s onto something.

It’s lucky for you that you work at the NYT.

Otherwise you would need a dictionary and thesaurus… — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) April 3, 2018

And an education.

Let’s all pretend things that happened, didn’t, because it doesn’t fit my narrative or my opinion. Yay! — Chris (@cj_s10) April 3, 2018

He just described modern-day progressivism.

Uh, cryptic? You’re joking right? Reading comprehension is not your strong suit? — Ｊｕｌｉｅ (@iamjulieb_) April 3, 2018

Only when it comes to topics they don’t like.

Convenient, eh?

