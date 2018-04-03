Wow. What a powerful message, or something:

Well, this will teach those evil school board officials trying to keep the students safe a lesson!

Or not…

One of the weirdest beliefs of the left is that we hate tampons and displaying them or making earrings out of them really sticks it to da man. https://t.co/0WhCqwQDwM — Renna (@RennaW) April 3, 2018

Way to make a mockery of an honest and earnest effort to keep you all safe @cameron_kasky

Be careful…your inner child is showing and this will not help the cause of you, @davidhogg111 @delaneytarr and @Emma4Change to be taken as serious voices for solutions#GrowUp#NeverAgain https://t.co/psvifMxlIV — KP Kop (@KPkski) April 3, 2018

These kids want to be treated as adults when it comes to #2A and policies yet act like children (they are) and fill boys backpacks with tampons. I’d also bet $100 they aren’t the only school in SoFlo that mandates clear backpacks. https://t.co/avbBJl3ubS — Clark Mitzner (@ClarkMitzner) April 3, 2018

And we are supposed to take gun control advice from immature children like this idiot… Once again, these liberal students from MSD may have quickly started a movement, but they’ll end it even faster. Take notes children, the media cares less and less about you everyday. https://t.co/2hqb6anooB — ryan (@ryantakeoff) April 3, 2018

Exit question: Did students in Dallas and Chicago ever act this way when they were mandated to use clear backpacks?

