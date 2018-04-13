Good news, everyone: The New Yorker is still as awful as you thought.

Evidently they missed the memo, because they actually published this dreck about Chick-fil-A:

They literally cannot help themselves.

Hey. Hate chicken is no laughing matter.

Yes. Yes they are:

Today, the Cows’ “guerrilla insurgency” is more of a carpet bombing. New Yorkers are under no obligation to repeat what they say. Enough, we can tell them. NO MOR.

We couldn’t parody this if we tried.

And pass up a golden opportunity to shame Christians? As if.

Run away!

We have a pretty good idea.

Some parting food for thought:

Get some. Get some!

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

Tags: bigotryChick-Fil-AChristiansThe New Yorker