If you ever get really bored (and we’re talking like super duper crazy bored where you’re considering watching reruns of Charmed) just take a gander through the archived tweets of Obama lackeys … like Susan Rice.

There are so many ironic and hypocritical tidbits featured in her old tweets you’ll be entertained (and outraged) for hours on end.

For example this lovely little tweet from 2014 about how they removed the ‘last 8%’ of the ‘declared’ chem weapons in Syria:

Important achievement: removal of last 8 percent of declared chem weapons precursors from Syria — Susan Rice -Archived (@AmbRice44) June 24, 2014

Pay special attention to the word ‘declared.’

Because we know this was bullshiznit.

But anything to pander to their base …

Heh.

I'll take tweets that didn't age well for $1000, Alex!! — Tom Thurman (@Tommm1954) April 14, 2018

Would you like to revise your remarks? — Vince Gottalotta (@VinceGottalotta) April 14, 2018

She’s far too busy with Netflix these days, silly.

More Important Achievement: The removal of you, and all the other corrupt, criminal liars you worked with and for, from positions of power. — GrampyRick (@Grampy_Rick) April 14, 2018

Truth.

Heh.

liar liar pants on fire — Luv My Dunkin Donuts (@mydogskylar) April 10, 2018

And now a couple of reactions from 2014:

@AmbassadorRice Good job. But no time to celebrate. How are you and the crew going to deal with the caliphate? — Rone (@Idclair) June 24, 2014

"declared" is a key word. As is "removal." — Bonni Black (@BonniBlack10) April 14, 2018

Bonni called this nearly four years ago.

Way to go, Bonni.

Wow. You must feel like a jackass now — Should U B In canada (@move2canada) April 8, 2018

Psh, Susan would first need to have the ability to ‘feel’ anything, and as we know from watching her over the years, that’s a stretch.

