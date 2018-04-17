If you recall, John Brennan was having a serious hissy fit about one of Donald Trump’s tweets at the beginning of this month.

Well, he had a couple of hissy fits this month, but the big one was at the beginning of the month.

Over this tweet.

“Still Rising: Rasmussen Poll Shows Donald Trump Approval Ratings Now at 51 Percent” https://t.co/q80PaE0gQo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2018

Gosh, you’d think such a menial and harmless tweet from Trump about his approval ratings wouldn’t be a big deal but apparently, it got under Brennan’s skin for some reason.

Maybe it was all of the time he spent working for Clinton … that could make anyone cranky.

I served 6 Presidents, 3 Rs & 3Ds. I directly supported Clinton, Bush 43, and Obama. While I didn't agree with all their policy choices, I admired and respected all of them, as they put country above their personal interests. Not so with you, as your self adoration is disgraceful https://t.co/A1brb0HW3V — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) April 5, 2018

Whoopty freakin’ doo, John. You served six presidents. What, do you want a gold star or something?

And really, we’re pretty sure Brennan shouldn’t use Clinton or Obama as examples of presidents who didn’t care about their own self-interests.

President Clinton had sex with an intern on the most famous desk in the world. I’d say that might be putting self-interest before country. https://t.co/aMshMHGtQG — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 17, 2018

BAM.

And then he lied to the nation about what he did… He disgraced himself, his office, our country, & made us a laughing stock all over the world…. — The Bear (@TheOregonBear) April 17, 2018

Good times.

Would that be this desk? pic.twitter.com/f8NGtDe2oE — Matthew (@zypldot) April 17, 2018

We could have gone our whole lives without having this visual aid, thanks.

Hey Brennan no one and I mean no one believes a word you say not one!! — Deke Appelgate (@dekeappelgate) April 17, 2018

But he served under six presidents and stuff!

All of these "slams" about President Trump are getting boring. Personally, I have always voted for whomever I thought was the best candidate. Now, I will never vote for any Democrat ever again. — Steve Bjortvedt (@SteveBjortvedt) April 17, 2018

It really has gotten tired, hasn’t it? Watching the Democrats care more about dunking on Trump than they do about making sure this country is successful.

Then again, let’s not pretend they actually have anything to run on other than hating and dunking on Trump.

