David Limbaugh seems less than impressed with James Comey or his book.

Ha!

From Fox News:

Limbaugh, the younger brother of radio host Rush Limbaugh, said he gave Comey “every benefit of the doubt” until he heard his interview with Stephanopoulos.

“He thinks of himself as a moral paragon,” Limbaugh said. “[But] he’s like a gossipy little girl.”

A moral paragon … that is truly hilarious.

Comey also seems to think he’s some great hero in the stories he tells when really most of us just laugh at his transparent attempt to pretend he matters.

More from Limbaugh’s timeline:

Grossly inappropriate.

Seems he was a tad more restrained in his tweet.

Ouch.

Odd is a good word for Comey.

Just a bit.

