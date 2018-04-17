David Limbaugh seems less than impressed with James Comey or his book.

Ha!

From Fox News:

Limbaugh, the younger brother of radio host Rush Limbaugh, said he gave Comey “every benefit of the doubt” until he heard his interview with Stephanopoulos. “He thinks of himself as a moral paragon,” Limbaugh said. “[But] he’s like a gossipy little girl.”

A moral paragon … that is truly hilarious.

Comey also seems to think he’s some great hero in the stories he tells when really most of us just laugh at his transparent attempt to pretend he matters.

More from Limbaugh’s timeline:

From these revealing book excerpts, Comey is demonstrating an astonishing level of pettiness that grossly contradicts his self-portrait as a moral paragon. Revealing private aspects of his official duties strikes me as grossly inappropriate & inconsistent with his self-image. — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) April 13, 2018

Grossly inappropriate.

Seems he was a tad more restrained in his tweet.

Sarah Sanders regarding Comey book, "belongs in the bargain bin". Or the outhouse! — April Jamison (@apriljamison59) April 13, 2018

Ouch.

Teenager in man's body. How did someone like him make it that far in his career? He is an odd man. — Rob (@RobHazelGirl) April 13, 2018

Odd is a good word for Comey.

Think Comey has just a bit of an ego problem? — Count Clayton (@CountClayton) April 13, 2018

Just a bit.

Related:

