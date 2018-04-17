R. Lee Ermey passed away on Sunday, April 15 at the age of 74 and the loss was felt all across social media and the world. Ermey was more than the Sergeant who yelled at Pyle or the coach who helped save Silverman … he was a vet and a voice for the brave men and women who serve this country.

The United States Marines shared this video to honor his passing (get a tissue):

Gunnery Sgt. R. Lee Ermey passed away Sunday, but he will continue to inspire Marines for generations to come. Semper Fi, Gunny. pic.twitter.com/elHGbuR5cX — U.S. Marines (@USMC) April 17, 2018

OORAH!

He was a great man and warrior! Rest In Peace honorable soldier. — Cesar Costa (@terminatorcesar) April 17, 2018

I’ve got an autographed picture of Gunny. He was a model Marine and a great man. Rest In Peace 🇺🇸 — Brando (@brandon7707) April 17, 2018

A hero and legend to the end — chris mckinstry (@chrismckinstry) April 17, 2018

A great man.

He will be missed.

Semperfi. — Champaigneman (@champaigneman) April 17, 2018

Yeah yeah yeah, we see you Lefties complaining about Ermey’s character in Full Metal Jacket …

(NOBODY TELL THEM WHAT THE MOVIE WAS ABOUT, GUYS.) — Ed Burmila (@gin_and_tacos) April 17, 2018

What is YOUR MAJOR MALFUNCTION?!

MAGGOT.

RIP, Gunny.

