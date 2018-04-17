Justice Neil Gorsuch joined liberal justices on Monday siding with an immigrant who was facing deportation because the law was too vague.

From The Washington Examiner:

The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a legal immigrant convicted of residential burglary and facing deportation, after Justice Neil Gorsuch joined liberal justices to cast the deciding vote.

The court ruled 5-4, and Justice Elena Kagan delivering the opinion. The justices affirmed a decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which found in 2015 that a provision of federal immigration law subjecting immigrants to deportation if they are convicted of a “crime of violence” was too vague.

But we thought Gorsuch was just another Trump stooge?

Guess not.

Or they were just so freaked out about the idea of Trump appointing a SCOTUS they couldn’t see straight.

And Kamala Harris thought following the law would be a bad thing.

Silly Dems.

Get outta here.

From the Supreme Court:

JUSTICE GORSUCH, agreeing that the Immigration and Nationality Act provision at hand is unconstitutionally vague for the reasons identified in Johnson v. United States, 576 U. S. ___, concluded that the void for vagueness doctrine, at least properly conceived, serves as a faithful expression of ancient due process and separation of powers principles the Framers recognized as vital to ordered liberty under the Constitution.

We want SCOTUS to uphold the COTUS, and Gorsuch did in this instance.

Bingo.

Oh, and there’s also this little tidbit for the Left:

From NewsMax:

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has made history by appointing the first Native American ever to serve as a law clerk in the high court.

Tobi Merritt Edwards Young, who is a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, will serve as Gorsuch’s clerk for one year, beginning in July.

But Gorsuch or something.

