Trans activist and ‘science writer’ Zinnia Jones seems very angry, especially when it comes to the white working class in America.
Fuck the white working class
— Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) April 14, 2018
But tell us how you REALLY feel Zinnia.
Yikes.
You have to wonder what would so enrage someone to hate a rather large part of the country in such a broad and sweeping fashion.
You're white, bro.
— ☘️ Brian 🐝 🐝 (@applecharlie5) April 16, 2018
*shrug*
No thanks. I'm busy keeping the internet working so everyone can laugh at you.
— Eric (@elane1013) April 17, 2018
Hey, at least this one was polite.
Still can’t believe you lost, huh?
— Nuclear Dave ☢ (@woodstockdave) April 17, 2018
Just can’t deal!
I bet you are fun at parties.
— August West (@LibertySalemOR) April 17, 2018
Zinnia should totally write greeting cards for Hallmark.
One day you’ll get a job and be a member. Hopefully.
— In Guinness Veritas (@SocrateezNutz) April 16, 2018
Hopefully.
Hate is any ugly color on anyone.
— Trever Bierschbach (@tjbierschbach) April 16, 2018
Amen.
You are why Donald Trump won.
— #Translation Goat® (@NotThatGoat) April 16, 2018
And why he’ll win in 2020.
Isn't that the DNC slogan?
— dPsy4 (@realSuperCrypto) April 16, 2018
Heh!
Oh, and in case you were wondering, anyone who disagreed with Zinnia was a Russian bot:
So it turns out all the indignant replies to this are just a cluster of Russia bots. Just one of the hazards of being on Twitter in 2018 I guess
— Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) April 16, 2018
Beep beep, bloop.
