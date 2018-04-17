Trans activist and ‘science writer’ Zinnia Jones seems very angry, especially when it comes to the white working class in America.

Fuck the white working class — Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) April 14, 2018

But tell us how you REALLY feel Zinnia.

Yikes.

You have to wonder what would so enrage someone to hate a rather large part of the country in such a broad and sweeping fashion.

*shrug*

No thanks. I'm busy keeping the internet working so everyone can laugh at you. — Eric (@elane1013) April 17, 2018

Hey, at least this one was polite.

Still can’t believe you lost, huh? — Nuclear Dave ☢ (@woodstockdave) April 17, 2018

Just can’t deal!

I bet you are fun at parties. — August West (@LibertySalemOR) April 17, 2018

Zinnia should totally write greeting cards for Hallmark.

One day you’ll get a job and be a member. Hopefully. — In Guinness Veritas (@SocrateezNutz) April 16, 2018

Hopefully.

Hate is any ugly color on anyone. — Trever Bierschbach (@tjbierschbach) April 16, 2018

Amen.

You are why Donald Trump won. — #Translation Goat® (@NotThatGoat) April 16, 2018

And why he’ll win in 2020.

Isn't that the DNC slogan? — dPsy4 (@realSuperCrypto) April 16, 2018

Heh!

Oh, and in case you were wondering, anyone who disagreed with Zinnia was a Russian bot:

So it turns out all the indignant replies to this are just a cluster of Russia bots. Just one of the hazards of being on Twitter in 2018 I guess — Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) April 16, 2018

Beep beep, bloop.

Related:

So AWESOME: Thread about ‘sitting next to some foreign guy’ is the BEST thing you’ll read today

Troll FAIL: Repugnant blue-check who wished a slow death on Barbara Bush doubles down

‘GFY’! Ben Shapiro brutally DROPS blue-check blaming him and other Rightists for mosque shooting