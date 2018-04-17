Who knew there were so many woke kiddos out there coming up with a bunch of white-hot political takes all on their own? Man, we cover a lot of these kids, from the young Hispanic boy on the metro who asked someone why the president hated him to Alissa Nutting’s daughter who was upset because her dentist was a man.

Can’t make this stuff up … or can you?

My daughter started crying at the dentist office bc the dentist “is a boy” and the dentist said “sorry, there are no girl dentists at this office” & my daughter looked at me & said “why did we come here.” — Alissa Nutting (@AlissaNutting) April 16, 2018

Another woke kiddo. *eye roll*

This is the point, mom, where you say, ‘To get your teeth cleaned now be quiet and let him do his job.’

Then again, we’re not convinced this is what actually happened but hey, what do we know?

I would ask her why she felt her privilege demanded cisgender-normative societal expectations and stereotyping in a diverse workforce overriding necessary trans-inclusive intersectional equal opportunity employment and how your own privilege inspired such transphobic impulses. https://t.co/wvB5Bt7wOf — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 17, 2018

Ok, if we have to pull out a Dictionary to read your tweet?

Ha!

We think Chad is saying her daughter needs to check her privilege.

So you’re dissing a medical professional solely on gender and not on qualifications. That’s pretty awful. — American Girl (@American_Girl06) April 17, 2018

It is indeed.

Maybe you should teach your kid not to be a bigot. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 17, 2018

Ouch.

Smh………that’s the most pathetic thing I’ve read on twitter today — theone (@theone20152016) April 17, 2018

And that is saying a LOT.

Try harder. — Colonel Assault Mom (@colonel_potter) April 17, 2018

Never happened — The Quiet Idahoan (@TuffAdams) April 17, 2018

That. ^

My dentist is a female POC and my son never whined because we're normal people. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 17, 2018

Children never come up with these ideas on their own. It’s always the parents who plant these seeds. Congratulations. You’ve irreparably ruined your daughter. — Vincent Charles (@YesThatVCharles) April 17, 2018

Your daughter sounds like an a-hole. — Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) April 17, 2018

This didn't actually happen, btw. — Voice of Privilege (@VoiceOfPrivileg) April 17, 2018

Wow, you've filled that poor child's head full of nuttiness. — William Keane (@largebill68) April 17, 2018

Was she 8 years old? That's about the age when children of left-wing parents become "woke." Anyway, the damage you leftists do with their "good intentions" and identity politics is off the charts. This is stunning that you tweeted this out. I feel bad for your child. pic.twitter.com/5FwvbYB8tS — Mike (@mike4libertyCA) April 17, 2018

The magic age … EIGHT.

This editor’s youngest child is 10 and he is far too busy trying to change the world of WWE by inventing a new move to worry about what color or sex his dentist is.

Because he’s a kid.

