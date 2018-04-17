Sigh.

We know, another Alyssa Milano story but DUDE.

She makes it so easy.

If only she’d just find a new hobby and stop writing silly tweets like this one:

We can do this. Help us defeat the NRA by donating to @NoRA4USA https://t.co/E4yEfq5g1I — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 17, 2018

Oooh, Alyssa, NRA members are super intimidated by this TWEET.

It would be helpful if gun grabbers like Alyssa actually took a moment to learn about the organization they are so anxious to shut down. What, they think they can defeat people who pay dues to an organization that helps protect the civil rights of all Americans?

Gosh, when we put it that way it doesn’t sound so great, eh Alyssa?

NRA is funded by individuals. You won’t defeat them/us. — DangerZone (@im_dangerzone) April 17, 2018

Nope.

Bring it.

Hardly. — Marc Poulin “Christmas 1914” (@Methos2010) April 17, 2018

Good luck, your money would be better suited helping some homeless veterans. At least you could do some good rather than throwing your money away. — brian (@allendbd) April 17, 2018

But this makes her feel like she’s ‘doing something’ about gun violence don’cha know.

Thank you. I just joined the NRA because of your tweets. — John DeLuca (@givemeacluw) April 17, 2018

I just gave to the NRA so I can protect myself and my family!! From all the criminals that have illegal guns — mike tavani (@mtavani11) April 17, 2018

Seems this is having the opposite effect …

Rtd! Awesome org! — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 17, 2018

On the count of three, everyone rolls their eyes.

Funny thing is, no one takes you seriously. — AJ 🇺🇸 (@AJ_FranklinGirl) April 17, 2018

And not funny in a good way.

Sad.

