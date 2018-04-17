Abortion advocates seem to be working overtime to prove that unborn babies are ‘just fetuses’ and somehow not human or alive so that means sucking them out with a vacuum or dissolving them in utero is somehow not killing them.

Or murdering them.

But if you think about it, abortion is premeditated, you don’t accidentally have an abortion …

I wrote for @harpersbazaarus about how no, abortion is not murder. RIP my mentions. https://t.co/eD2dSz8WwO — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) April 13, 2018

From Harpers Bazaar (we’ll save you the click):

There are a great many facts that conservatives feel comfortable ignoring when it comes to the abortion debate. They can pretend that fetuses are indistinguishable from babies, despite the fact that medical evidence tells us that fetuses cannot live unsupported, even with a respirator before 21 weeks. They can pretend that they feel pain, even though scientific consensus tells us that until at least 24 weeks, a fetus cannot feel anything like pain because they do not yet have the brain connections to do so.

That’s cute, a pro-abort accusing we conservatives of ignoring facts about abortion when she and others like her are more than willing to ignore the most important fact of all, life is life and an unborn baby is a separate LIFE.

Um, it is the intentional ending of a human life. You should sue your childhood teachers for failing to teach you better. — William Keane (@largebill68) April 17, 2018

Science anyone?

I like the way in which the essay glibly slides from an embryo posing a risk to its existence being life-threatening. No, every pregnancy does not endanger the life of the mother. — Nestor (@NestorRedux) April 17, 2018

Pregnancy is dangerous, but so is driving a car or flying in a plane. The notion that women should kill unborn babies to save their own lives is a fairly selfish and quite honestly disgusting talking point from the pro-aborts.

I feel sorry for you. You can justify all day long… and at the end of that day, it’s still murder. — RJ (@rjames1928) April 17, 2018

This was disturbing and it took 30 sec to disprove many of the points. But you do you. — Sensitive American (@SensiAmerican) April 15, 2018

All death falls into: suicide, accident, natural causes, or homicide.

Abortion is not suicide.

Abortion is not an accident.

Abortion is not natural causes. Abortion is homicide. — Alice (@Liberty__Jen) April 17, 2018

Oof.

Many people were on this thread explaining to Wright how and why she was wrong, but none were quite as powerful as hearing from a preemie parent …

Those of us who have premature born kids know: 'fetus' is the term used while a child is inside the womb. Once outside the womb, professionals always call the child a baby. — James (@GodlyPghDad) April 14, 2018

Fetus is a distinction without difference. Fetus, slave, enemy etc. People use words to dehumanize those they wish to kill. No one wants to kill a 'baby' like my preemie but call her a fetus and suddenly it's okay. pic.twitter.com/IerYWSjwFC — James (@GodlyPghDad) April 16, 2018

Considering earlier and earlier premature babies are surviving as technology improves, the narrative that if a baby can’t exist outside of the womb it should be ok to abort them is losing a lot of steam.

Thank goodness.

As a father of two, highly involved in my wife's pregnancy, I know there is no relationship between what grew in my wife and what I held in my arms immediately following birth. — Ron Simpson (@rgspol) April 17, 2018

Huh?

Congrats, you’re the first person to discover a life form that changes its species after birth. — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) April 17, 2018

HA!

Pro-aborts, they’re so silly.

