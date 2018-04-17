John Cusack is strange.

Ok, so we all knew that from his behavior over the years, but this tweet about S.E. Cupp comes off as … well, creepy weird.

We realize he was trying to impress his followers for taking on the big, mean Conservative woman but c’mon man:

Uniformed cowardly conservative?

Hrm.

Honestly, we’re shocked John Cusack didn’t have S.E. Cupp blocked considering this guy has roughly 99% of Twitter blocked.

The irony of him whining about anyone blocking him is THICK.

And boom.

Take a seat.

HAAAA. Perfect!

You’re gonna have to pick one.

Yikes.

And not even close.

S.E. Cupp has a way of taking out the trash and smiling while she does it.

