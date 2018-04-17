John Cusack is strange.

Ok, so we all knew that from his behavior over the years, but this tweet about S.E. Cupp comes off as … well, creepy weird.

We realize he was trying to impress his followers for taking on the big, mean Conservative woman but c’mon man:

Sad uniformed cowardly conservative neo con house organ apologist for trump ( as soon as he starts killing ) @secupp won’t follow me- maybe blocked me – I’m sooo heartbroken – will try to survive 😉 — John Cusack (@johncusack) April 15, 2018

Uniformed cowardly conservative?

Hrm.

Honestly, we’re shocked John Cusack didn’t have S.E. Cupp blocked considering this guy has roughly 99% of Twitter blocked.

The irony of him whining about anyone blocking him is THICK.

I didn't block you (as is evidenced here). But you ARE right that I do not follow you. A policy that's proven wise thus far. https://t.co/iXml7b5C2q — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) April 16, 2018

And boom.

Take a seat.

HAAAA. Perfect!

Remember that movie @johncusack did that wasn’t hot garbage? Yea, me either. 😘😂 — Derek Arnolde (@DerekArnolde) April 17, 2018

You’re gonna have to pick one.

But he's an actor, so we should read everything he tweets like it's the most brilliant thing we've ever seen. Dont you know that? — David Hohbach (@dhohbach) April 16, 2018

Yikes.

And not even close.

Polite but still snarky. Well done. — Ralph Selvaggi (@Ralphn8r) April 16, 2018

S.E. Cupp has a way of taking out the trash and smiling while she does it.

