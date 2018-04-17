Brian. Fox News just isn’t that into you. Move on.

We knew Brian’s frothing would be at an all-time high after the news broke about Sean Hannity being the third person Cohen was protecting yesterday, but this is pretty catty and petty even for him.

Which is saying a lot

Sullivan's lead: "Does Fox News deserve the second part of its name? Does it deserve to call itself a news organization?" https://t.co/9eDTBvLDFL — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 17, 2018

Awww, you know Brian loves being able to let other people say mean things he thinks but doesn’t have the cojones to say himself, in essence using them as a political shield. He probably even feels validated because another ‘mean girl’ agrees with him.

Maybe y’all should sit this one out bud…. — The Irreverent (@gunboss68) April 17, 2018

And seriously, does he even realize he works for CNN?

Ha!

because @CNN is so fair and balanced lol — Craig (@toughbreak78) April 17, 2018

Ethics? CNN has no reason got to talk about ethics. The meltdown Wolfe had and th rants about Clinton loosing is proof. Hannity has done nothing. — Cheryl (@Magemagic1) April 17, 2018

This seems to be going swimmingly, Brian.

CNN = VERY FAKE NEWS — GIANT918 (@GIANT918) April 17, 2018

Do you deserve the title of journalist? Why aren’t you covering the Democrat Congress-members waiving background checks for the Awan Bros. They funneled info to Pakistan. https://t.co/qqcruWIpip — Rill-Liberty (@ThAlMeArCrEq) April 17, 2018

But Hannity! Fox! Truuuuuuuump.

Brian’s whole timeline is a mess of Hannity and Fox News:

Sean Hannity says he has lots of lawyers. Eight of them! What he really needs is… a media ethicist https://t.co/7iaYkwDO7h — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 17, 2018

Psst … dude, you work for a network that employed Donna Brazile who in turn gave Hillary Clinton questions before a debate. Are you sure you really wanna talk about someone needing a media ethicist?

That’s adorbs.

