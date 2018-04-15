If you use Twitter, you can’t help but notice they have what they call, ‘Twitter Moments,’ where they build their own stories using tweets from their users.

Ahem, where have we seen THAT before? *eye roll*

Anywho, one of their latest ‘Twitter Moments’ pieces was focused on Syria called, ‘What Syrians are saying about the US-led military strikes,’ and Nick Short noticed something ‘interesting’ about the tweets and the users they chose to include in this particular moment.

This official @TwitterMoments on “What Syrians are Saying about the US-led military strikes” includes tweets from some very odd accounts. Such as a tweet from an account in Pakistan promoting propaganda calling the US cowards. Apparently Twitter doesn’t vet their own moments? pic.twitter.com/BMHQHXBgdC — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 15, 2018

Fascinating.

You’d think Twitter would spend a little time looking through the timelines of the accounts they feature in their moments. Heck, even we Twitchy editors try to be careful about who we feature in our stories …

An account in Pakistan calling the US cowards is probably a giant red flag Twitter Moments folks, just sayin’.

And another one. This tweet was a reply to Trump. This account has 6 tweets total & 18 followers…🤔 pic.twitter.com/g4YSX3yhln — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 15, 2018

WOW.

So is this one of those Russian bot things? No?

Another thing Twitchy editors try to avoid while writing stories is featuring accounts with few tweets and fewer followers … they are usually trolls or fake accounts. Maybe Twitter could learn a thing or two from the OG tweet aggregates.

They do vet them. They agree with the propagandists. — Lucas Jackson (@ScopareLibirali) April 15, 2018

Hey, at least Twitter has stopped pretending they’re not biased, right?

Related:

YOWZA! Susan Rice’s 2014 tweet on chem weapons in Syria bites her (and Obama) RIGHT in the ass

An extra shot of KARMA: Starbucks gets BOYCOTTED by the angry, frothy, Leftist MOB they all but CREATED

Smooth MOOOVE: Jill Filipovic’s attempt to slam Chick-fil-A, Jesus, and Christianity BACKFIRES deliciously