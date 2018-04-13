You know what they say about tigers and how they never really change their stripes?

Wonder if the same can be said of Jimmy Kimmel …

Jimmy Kimmel doing his best Al Franken imitation… # pic.twitter.com/ppkb1Tmq5E — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 11, 2018

Super classy Jimmy.

We especially like how he pretends to hump her from behind when she can’t see him.

A real gentleman indeed.

These people.

I have no problem with a raunchy comedy skit. I do however take issue with his hypocrisy. When this is your stepping stone to fame you don't get to claim moral high ground. Just no. — TruePatriotGirl (@Natersh13) April 11, 2018

This. ^

The Man Show was fairly successful because of gross behavior like this, so it’s not all that shocking to see this footage from the show. But, when Jimmy spends a good deal of his time now pretending he’s some sort of advocate for women’s rights (remember how he apologized to Hannity and made a #MeToo dig at him), this sort of behavior makes him look like a giant hypocrite.

Doesn’t play too well in this millennium, Jim. — PMBaumgarten (@PMBaumgarten) April 11, 2018

At least not for him.

Bad look, Jimmy.

@jimmykimmellive If this had been a member of my family I would have knocked you on your ass you baboon. — Tyr! (@razethemaze) April 11, 2018

Eeek.

But he's from Planet Comedy, so it's ok. — Ed Preston (@edpreston) April 11, 2018

Ooooh, that’s right.

And since he’s a Lefty it’s ‘all in good fun,’ right?

