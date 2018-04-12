Surely no normal person would take issue with Ivanka Trump tweeting out about #HolocaustMemorialDay on the eve of Yom Hashoah, right?

Wait, normal person.

Never mind.

See below:

Tonight, on the eve of Yom Hashoah, #HolocaustMemorialDay, we remember the lives of over six million Jews, who were so brutally murdered by the horrendous Nazi regime, and we pledge #NeverAgain. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 12, 2018

Ivanka sent this quite powerful tweet and for some reason, it so bothered Bill Prady, the producer of the Big Bang Theory, that he felt the need to make a fairly ugly dig at Ivanka over her dad.

As she tweeted about the Holocaust.

Think about that.

Or as your father says, “good people on both sides." https://t.co/nmNCHynFiT — Bill Prady (@billprady) April 12, 2018

Classy.

We get it, Bill, you don’t like her dad.

But maybe this wasn’t the most opportune time to tweet something quite this ugly and awful.

Then again, is there ever really an opportune time to use the Holocaust to make a dig at the President of the United States?

You need to stop attacking her for her father; it’s gross when Republicans do it to Chelsea, and it’s gross now.

But please, shit all over a solemn vow to protect the Jewish people from another atrocity with a snarky take. https://t.co/iysctVEukI — Tryx🌪 (@Tryxt3rocks) April 12, 2018

Anything for that ‘gotcha,’ don’cha know.

God you lefties are insufferable twats. — Ordy, Contributing Editor to Humility Fair (@TheOpulentAmish) April 12, 2018

That might actually be their new official name.

Leave it to the left to make #HolocaustRemembranceDay an opportunity to whine about Trump. — Mohammed (Peace be upon me) (@MPeaceBUponMe) April 12, 2018

All about sticking it to Trump.

I can’t wait for you to make lame Trump jokes on Ramadan. — Christie (@RepRepublic) April 12, 2018

Yeah, that’s not happening.

Horsetoothed jackass. — Paulie Walnuts (Blockchain) (@paulierules) April 12, 2018

Gettin’ personal up in here.

Guess you could say he started it though.

