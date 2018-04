Senator Elizabeth Warren isn’t happy with Acting Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Mick Mulvaney for not feeling compelled to answer her questions. The reason Mulvaney gave Warren is hilarious:

Acting Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Mick Mulvaney has told Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., that he doesn’t plan on responding to her questions about the agency, and said itโ€™s her fault that he is not required to answer. Mulvaney, a conservative who was an outspoken critic of the bureau during his time as a congressman, told Warren in a letter sent Wednesday that the structure of the agency, which she helped design, shields him from accountability. โ€œI encourage you to consider the possibility that the frustration you are experiencing now, and that which I had a few years back, are both inevitable consequences of the fact that the Dodd-Frank… Act insulates the Bureau from virtually any accountability to the American people through their elected representatives,โ€ Mulvaney wrote.

Will Warren & others in Congress learn any kind of lesson from any of this? Meh, probably not!

