Senator Elizabeth Warren isn’t happy with Acting Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Mick Mulvaney for not feeling compelled to answer her questions. The reason Mulvaney gave Warren is hilarious:

Elizabeth Warren creates an unaccountable agency (CFPB) and now that it's headed by Mick Mulvaney, she's suddenly concerned that he's not accountable to her? 😂 https://t.co/VITLoVrKOz — Cari Kelemen 🇺🇸 (@KelemenCari) April 6, 2018

Hahaha! This is some kind of funny:

Acting Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Mick Mulvaney has told Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., that he doesn’t plan on responding to her questions about the agency, and said it’s her fault that he is not required to answer. Mulvaney, a conservative who was an outspoken critic of the bureau during his time as a congressman, told Warren in a letter sent Wednesday that the structure of the agency, which she helped design, shields him from accountability. “I encourage you to consider the possibility that the frustration you are experiencing now, and that which I had a few years back, are both inevitable consequences of the fact that the Dodd-Frank… Act insulates the Bureau from virtually any accountability to the American people through their elected representatives,” Mulvaney wrote.

Will Warren & others in Congress learn any kind of lesson from any of this? Meh, probably not!

If your schadenboner last more than 4 years, consult a doctor. https://t.co/a6lmbSPd9K — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 12, 2018