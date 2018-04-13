After Ted Cruz dropped a serious hammer on conservative censorship during Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony earlier this week, seems the good senator from Texas is on the warpath against unfair and targeted censoring of those on the Right.

For example, Facebook rejected an ad for a GOP candidate as ‘shocking and offensive’ because it was pro-life and pro-#2A:

.@facebook rejects GOP candidate ad as “shocking & offensive,” because ad says he’s “pro-life and pro Second Amendment.” How many Americans do they consider “deplorable”? Why should FB have the power to censor half the country? https://t.co/79AI1YdWrJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 12, 2018

From American Action News:

Aric Nesbitt […] said he tried to “boost” his online campaign announcement when the social media giant blocked it and sent him a message calling it “shocking and disrespectful material.” He said the announcement consisted of his basic policy platform of “limited government,” lower taxes, defending the unborn and protecting the Second Amendment. Carlson said that left-wing Silicon Valley may have taken issue with the last two.

Super classy, Facebook.

Because Americans are silly enough to cede power to Facebooger? — I Came; I Saw; I Got Over Macho Grande (@smitty_one_each) April 13, 2018

Not an unfair point.

Why ppl use FB is beyond me. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) April 12, 2018

At this rate, it seems like more and more people are dumping the platform.

And with good reason.

The same libs that are saying "it's a private company, they could do what they want" are the same ones that wanted to make a private bakery bake a cake for people who's views on marriage they didn't support. — MexiKremlin (@jgfleet661) April 13, 2018

Their hypocrisy knows no limits.

Only the government can censor. But, FB shouldn't falsely advertise that it's "neutral" either. — Bunker Hill Bunny (@WAGongaware) April 12, 2018

This. ^

They don't mean 'hate' speech. They actually hate 'speech'. — Steve (@TheSteve12) April 12, 2018

But only speech they disagree with.

