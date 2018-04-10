Today, Congress is questioning Mark Zuckerberg about the part Facebook may have played in the 2016 election.
Yes, it’s totally thrilling, we know.
Iowahawk perhaps said it best:
Mark Zuckerberg to be grilled by the only people in America worse than Mark Zuckerberg
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 10, 2018
What a shiznit show, right?
Luckily Iowahawk went on to set the entire scene …
Let's just say it will not be a room full of Gandhis
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 10, 2018
Ya’ think?
If I was Zuckerberg I'd be wheeled into the room wearing a Nehru jacket, stroking an Angora cat, with my finger hovering over a mysterious red button
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 10, 2018
Sounds like a Bond movie, but more entertaining.
Once again, the only regulation I want to see on FB is a mandated simple way for users to kill their account and erase all their content history.
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 10, 2018
Damn skippy.
In my dreams he takes the Oath as
*I swear to tell more of the truth than
anyone on this Committee ever has.*
— Charmadillo, Occam's Straight Razor (@Harry_Bergeron) April 10, 2018
HA HA HA HA.
That shouldn’t be too difficult.
Considering the rumor floating around is that Zuckerberg has donated money to something like 85% of the committee ‘grilling’ him. Conflict much?
lol, Zuck lined their pockets, Peanut league softball game coming
— randall millard (@randadtrade) April 10, 2018
We can see it now …
Congressman: Mr. Zuckerberg, you didn’t mean to do anything wrong, right?
Mark: Right.
Congressman: Sweet, all done.
But the people grilling him have they ever really used Facebook? Or maybe even seen it; until today ?
— Mike Rothberg (@RothbergMike) April 10, 2018
Sure they have, everybody likes cat memes.
Politics is downstream from culture. Or should that be downsewer?
— Andy Rigo (@AndyRigo440) April 10, 2018
Brutal.
And true.
