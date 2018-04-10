Today, Congress is questioning Mark Zuckerberg about the part Facebook may have played in the 2016 election.

Yes, it’s totally thrilling, we know.

Iowahawk perhaps said it best:

Mark Zuckerberg to be grilled by the only people in America worse than Mark Zuckerberg — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 10, 2018

What a shiznit show, right?

Luckily Iowahawk went on to set the entire scene …

Let's just say it will not be a room full of Gandhis — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 10, 2018

Ya’ think?

If I was Zuckerberg I'd be wheeled into the room wearing a Nehru jacket, stroking an Angora cat, with my finger hovering over a mysterious red button — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 10, 2018

Sounds like a Bond movie, but more entertaining.

Once again, the only regulation I want to see on FB is a mandated simple way for users to kill their account and erase all their content history. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 10, 2018

Damn skippy.

In my dreams he takes the Oath as

*I swear to tell more of the truth than

anyone on this Committee ever has.* — Charmadillo, Occam's Straight Razor (@Harry_Bergeron) April 10, 2018

HA HA HA HA.

That shouldn’t be too difficult.

Considering the rumor floating around is that Zuckerberg has donated money to something like 85% of the committee ‘grilling’ him. Conflict much?

lol, Zuck lined their pockets, Peanut league softball game coming — randall millard (@randadtrade) April 10, 2018

We can see it now …

Congressman: Mr. Zuckerberg, you didn’t mean to do anything wrong, right?

Mark: Right.

Congressman: Sweet, all done.

But the people grilling him have they ever really used Facebook? Or maybe even seen it; until today ? — Mike Rothberg (@RothbergMike) April 10, 2018

Sure they have, everybody likes cat memes.

Politics is downstream from culture. Or should that be downsewer? — Andy Rigo (@AndyRigo440) April 10, 2018

Brutal.

And true.

Related:

‘THUGS with law degrees.’ Brit Hume shares piece about the Mueller ‘trap’ and the Left just can’t DEAL

Best thing you’ll read TODAY: Thread tells amazing TRUE story, destroys whiny SJW narrative about Apu