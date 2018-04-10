Brit Hume shared a piece from The Federalist about how Robert Mueller laid a ‘trap’ for Trump …

“These people are thugs with law degrees.” https://t.co/gtOcQh7PIf — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 10, 2018

From The Federalist:

Special counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly advised Donald Trump’s lawyers that the president is a “subject” but not a “target” of Mueller’s investigation.

He continues:

So, how does the prosecutor get the “target” to voluntarily submit to interrogation or testify before the grand jury? He tells defense counsel that the “target” is merely a “subject” of the investigation. Believe it or not, this frequently causes defense counsel and their clients to think they may have a chance of talking their way out of trouble. But frequently, after the so-called “subject” has given his version of events, the prosecutor changes the witness’s designation from a mere “subject” to a “target.” This usually takes place about a nanosecond before the “target” is indicted.

Wow.

And of course, simply sharing this piece freaked people the eff out. Granted, Brit could tweet that the sky is blue and someone would find a way to accuse him of being racist for choosing just one color but we digress.

Because Trump and co. was ready to throw a party because he was the subject, and not a target (yet), does not address their stupidity for thinking it was party time. Following the law and addressing things accurately does not mean Mueller et al are thugs. Good try! — Tyler (@ghtyler1) April 10, 2018

Tyler seems angry.

Funny how everyone who doesn’t fall in line with Trump in Fox world is a “thug”, “bias”, “deep state”, “fake”….give me a break, I can’t believe you buy into this stuff and smear law enforcement. — Ribs (@g_ribs) April 10, 2018

This person did not read the article.

It’s very sad to see you erode whatever credibility you have left by defending this despicable bring while attacking everything and anything he and his fanatical followers view as a threat. #MuellerIsComing — Ed Nieto (@EdNieto05) April 10, 2018

Sharing an article is eroding his credibility?

K.

You aren't even pretending to be a journalist anymore are you? — Sean Kymalainen (@SeanKymalainen) April 10, 2018

This article is so one sided that it’s a joke. Mueller may be tough but remember trump has “lived” on the streets for 30 years, lying and cheating every step of the way. Fire meets fire. — adam (@adoom1979) April 10, 2018

So, when do we start talking about midterms? Anyone?

It’s gonna be LIT.

Related:

EUREKA! Dennis Miller explains why Trump is TOTES a Russian agent and OMG it makes Dems look DUMB

Best thing you’ll read TODAY: Thread tells amazing TRUE story, destroys whiny SJW narrative about Apu

‘Sit your PUNK ASS down, Ben.’ Ben Rhodes swings at Trump over Syria, knocks HIMSELF (and Obama) out