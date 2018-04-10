Dennis Miller figured the whole Trump/Russia conspiracy out! Finally, shew!

Ok, everyone can stop babbling about Russia and porn stars now, and Trump can get back to working on this mess of a country, ok?

Great.

No? Damn.

Well, he tried.

ObviouslyTrump is a Russian Agent. Sent to a Soviet Front military school in US and then from age 18 on chasing tail while becoming the quintessential capitalist billionaire. All for that moment at age 70 when Putin flipped the Red Queen and activated the Ghost in the Machine. — Dennis Miller (@DennisDMZ) April 9, 2018

Obviously. Ghost in the Machine … *our sides*

WE KNEW IT!

It was RIGHT IN FRONT OF US the whole time.

Trump is your father!

John Bolton, you’re our only hope.

Dennis you are a genius. Time to wrap up the investigation. — Lee Boho (@LeeBoho1) April 10, 2018

Yes, please. Wrap it up.

Time to worry about important things like Syria, possible war with Russia, the economy … just spitballin’ here.

Thank you for revealing all this. It makes sense now! — Common Man (@reallyamazed66) April 10, 2018

Dude, RIGHT?!

There’s no fooling you, Miller. 🤪 — Renee1USA 🇺🇸 (@renee1_usa) April 10, 2018

Eyes like a hawk, nothing gets past him.

I knew it, you're his Russian handler! — Deplorable Marie (@CatatonicSpine) April 10, 2018

Oooh, plot twist.

And he would have gotten away with it too, if not for those meddling kids!

