Dennis Miller figured the whole Trump/Russia conspiracy out! Finally, shew!

Ok, everyone can stop babbling about Russia and porn stars now, and Trump can get back to working on this mess of a country, ok?

Great.

No? Damn.

Well, he tried.

Obviously. Ghost in the Machine … *our sides*

WE KNEW IT!

It was RIGHT IN FRONT OF US the whole time.

Trending

Trump is your father!

John Bolton, you’re our only hope.

Yes, please. Wrap it up.

Time to worry about important things like Syria, possible war with Russia, the economy … just spitballin’ here.

Dude, RIGHT?!

Eyes like a hawk, nothing gets past him.

Oooh, plot twist.

And he would have gotten away with it too, if not for those meddling kids!

Tags: dennis millerRussiaTrump