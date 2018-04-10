We’re starting to wonder if Ben Rhodes needs an intervention where his friends and family do nothing but hold a mirror up to his face so he can take a good, long look at himself in hopes he gains a sliver of self-awareness.

Because WOW, Ben has got to be the least self-aware person on Twitter, especially when he tweets stuff like this:

Trump hasn't articulated goals in Syria – he cuts support for opposition, humanitarian aid, refugees, and says he wants out of Syria militarily. What would be the goal of a strike? What is the broader strategy? — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 9, 2018

Ben worked for a guy whose Syrian strategy was all about drawing magical red lines. But sure, that makes him some sort of expert on foreign policy …

Hello. My name is Self-Awareness. Have we met? https://t.co/MQDKXKmRMC — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) April 10, 2018

Not even once.

Sit your punk ass down, Ben. — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) April 10, 2018

What he said.

We're not in charge of anything in Syria. We're there in a support role. Mostly air cover and artillery. The GCC with top member nations such as Saudi Arabia and UAE and Qatar are doing the heavy lifting. How about you inform yourself before spouting off? — Stealth Jeff (@drawandstrike) April 10, 2018

Psh, why should he start now?

Cognitive dissonance 🤔 — Shaughn (@Shaughn_A) April 10, 2018

What was the strategy of your boss? Other than invisible red lines? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 10, 2018

There was actually this whole concept of using yellow and green lines as well, that never quite made it out to the public.

JUST KIDDING.

But considering we had a president who thought drawing red lines would deter a monster from killing his own people, it was totally believable, right?

You still speak as if you have credibility?

You and your cohorts have created a mess that others have to correct, and yet you stand on a high horse of virtue?

Sit down, Ben. Real adults are trying to fix the abysmal situation you & your ilk have created, and that’s no easy task. — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) April 10, 2018

Let the adults clean up your mess, Ben.

You really need to STFU about foreign policy… — Antonio (@Antonio9847) April 9, 2018

That.

Ben Rhodes, Unmarried Marriage Counselor — Randy Voges (@RandySVoges) April 10, 2018

Uber says your van is due at its next job — Gʀᴀʏ Cᴏɴɴᴏʟʟʏ (@GrayConnolly) April 10, 2018

HA! Hey, it’s a living.

Related:

Don’t tell: Sen. Chris Murphy tweets that years of ‘covert military action’ against Assad hasn’t worked

‘Get a f**king CLUE.’ Stephen King’s hot take on Trump and Syria BACKFIRES in a scary big way

It’s SO ON! Mad Dog Jim Mattis won’t rule out US strikes on Syria, takes a SWING at Russia