The question of whether the U.S. should intervene after a lethal gas attack in Syria over the weekend is up for discussion, and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday that the United States is not currently conducting airstrikes in Syria (that would likely be Israel).

Press Sec. Sanders: "Currently, at this time, the United States is not conducting airstrikes in Syria." https://t.co/dMpDBsHbvT pic.twitter.com/ygqUJdTsqH — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 9, 2018

We know that what has been tried against Syria in the past hasn’t worked — certainly not President Obama’s red line, and not even the low-level, covert military stuff that Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut tweeted about Monday.

The U.S. has been engaged in low level covert and overt military action against Assad for half a decade. None of it has worked. In fact, most of it has made the situation worse. Just doing more of the same is the definition of insanity. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 10, 2018

You likely just divulged classified information. The people of Connecticut are morons for electing you. https://t.co/mfoOx53Xmd — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) April 10, 2018

Well guess the covert is overt now…. dumbass. — mike holton (@xarmynsdq) April 10, 2018

You ratting out covert operations? Pretty sure that's illegal. https://t.co/QrhlZRw1vY — Terry O' (@IrishTea1) April 10, 2018

What level of classification did you just expose? — paul dobbie (@pauldobbie2) April 10, 2018

Does covert mean blab it, all over twitter? — KBD (@chaotic1969) April 10, 2018

What else would you like to let Assad know.? You idiot. — RC BULLS 1 (@lexidog1) April 10, 2018

Thanks for confessing you were always very much intervening in Syria, moron. https://t.co/c7dHC22bIx — Milos Lazarevic (@miloslazaNBG22) April 10, 2018

Who told you that you could declassify this info? https://t.co/oXA2cXWs2K — Another Russian Bot (@Prince_of_intel) April 10, 2018

You just got more people gassed https://t.co/R92v07IcdA — Cowboy 🏇🤠 (@Cowboy__Country) April 10, 2018

So what’s the plan now?

Did you just reveal classified information? And you just admitted that Obama's Syria policy was a complete failure. Going for a trifecta? — Tony Semeraro (@Redeemed54) April 10, 2018

Then pick up the phone and tell the President your idea. — Dale Cooper 🇺🇸 (@AgentCoopr702) April 10, 2018

So you admit the Obama administration FAILED not only in Syria, but in eliminating ISIS, neutralizing North Korea, did NOTHING about Russia's meddling in our election, and emboldened Iran and others to do whatever they want. Still ZERO suggestions from YOU! — Wolf Larson (@WolfLarson8) April 10, 2018

I'm sure if we look back we'll see your equally cynical criticism of 44's failed Syrian foreign policy decisions? /s — EyeWantJustice 🇺🇸 (@rktpwrd) April 10, 2018

