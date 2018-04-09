The question of whether the U.S. should intervene after a lethal gas attack in Syria over the weekend is up for discussion, and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday that the United States is not currently conducting airstrikes in Syria (that would likely be Israel).

We know that what has been tried against Syria in the past hasn’t worked — certainly not President Obama’s red line, and not even the low-level, covert military stuff that Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut tweeted about Monday.

So what’s the plan now?

