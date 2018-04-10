While several of his Senate colleagues were busy trying to figure out how Facebook knows what kind of chocolate they like, Ted Cruz was directly confronting Mark Zuckerberg about an actual problem at Facebook:

.@tedcruz comes out and asks Mark Zuckerberg if Facebook is oppressing conservative content, cites blocking of @DiamondandSilk page. "…appears as pervasive pattern of political bias." — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 10, 2018

Hello, police, yes I’d like to report a crime@tedcruz just murdered Mark Zuckerberghttps://t.co/QvvdWIDoPS — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) April 10, 2018

Cruz is getting major props from conservatives for that:

.@tedcruz doing a phenomenal job cross examining Zuckerberg, who admitted conservative pages have been shut down. He claimed he was unaware if any major leftist groups have ever been suppressed (…they haven’t). Facebook has a bias problem. #Zuckerbergtestimony — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) April 10, 2018

Ted Cruz brought the hammer down on #Zuckerberg for Facebook’s political bias…. — Jack Murphy (@RealJack) April 10, 2018

Ted Cruz is HAMMERING #Zuckerberg — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 10, 2018

Ted Cruz is the only Politico today who hammered Zuckerberg on Facebook liberal bias. Good job .@tedcruz — Jake Highwell (@JakeHighwell) April 10, 2018

Ted Cruz just sealed Facebook’s fate. Masterful. — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) April 10, 2018

