As Twitchy reported, Congress on Tuesday questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on a number of issues, including the social media platform’s role in the 2016 election and Facebook’s use of users’ private information.

Another concern seemed to be hate speech on Facebook, and Zuckerberg offered this view of the near future:

What’s this, now? Facebook will be able to scan your posts for “hate speech” before they’re even posted to the service?

It’s already staggering how platforms like Twitter deal with “hate speech” now, with conservatives feeling the brunt of time-outs and bans and having to defend themselves against being Russian ‘bots whenever political disagreements arise.

