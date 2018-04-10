As Twitchy reported, Congress on Tuesday questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on a number of issues, including the social media platform’s role in the 2016 election and Facebook’s use of users’ private information.

Another concern seemed to be hate speech on Facebook, and Zuckerberg offered this view of the near future:

Mark Zuckerberg says in 5-10 years they’ll have AI tools that are sophisticated enough to catch hate speech before it’s posted The number of ways in which fake information will be able to spread via tech in 5-10 years is going to be SO different than it is today — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) April 10, 2018

What’s this, now? Facebook will be able to scan your posts for “hate speech” before they’re even posted to the service?

I am positive this technology will only be used for good. https://t.co/MbW2T0Lkfe — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 10, 2018

That's all well and good, but who will be the people defining "hate speech" for the AI to ban? https://t.co/PqpVLIdJkG — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 10, 2018

Not sure we want Zuckerberg and company defining “hate speech” https://t.co/ajmC1Ef1qN — Dave Dreeszen (@SCJDaveD) April 10, 2018

Wait. Who is programming the AI as to what is hate speech? https://t.co/P1Cc0FpxQR — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) April 10, 2018

LOL 'hate speech' And the progressive dumbasses will run to him thinking he will be their savior https://t.co/s54c46AObW — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) April 10, 2018

This should scare everyone, Republican or Democrat, because what constitutes "hate speech" will be determined by whoever is in power. https://t.co/S7Z6cCI77d — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) April 10, 2018

Sometimes the cure is worse than the disease. https://t.co/2SY4ZOL92X — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) April 10, 2018

This… sounds less appealing than you might think. https://t.co/q7vgOwQRQo — Andrew Bowman, Internet Tough Guy (@LousyPundit) April 10, 2018

It’s already staggering how platforms like Twitter deal with “hate speech” now, with conservatives feeling the brunt of time-outs and bans and having to defend themselves against being Russian ‘bots whenever political disagreements arise.

Which means they'll have AI monitoring ALL comments before it's posted.

Also AI is inherently biased. https://t.co/3K1LF7YwmI — @ballerina Informal Staff Advisor X (@ballerinaX) April 10, 2018

Lame. Surely he should be able to extinguish all wrongthink before it even gets typed. https://t.co/qWvlCtRh4q — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) April 10, 2018

AI that polices speech before it's posted. What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/PwEdINYJDA — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 10, 2018

This is supposed to be reassuring? https://t.co/WL149n78Am — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) April 10, 2018

Chilling is oft overused. It isn’t here. This is most certainly chilling. https://t.co/DleZcdWhG7 — Gavin (@SnarkActual) April 10, 2018

If this doesn't fill you with disgust and fear then you didn't read it properly https://t.co/b55CTSBG9l — Endocrine: or, the Modern Prometheus. (@HulkingLungfish) April 10, 2018

