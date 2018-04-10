The Zuckerberg hearing is nothing if not eye-opening. Because today, we’re getting a pretty revealing look at the politicians who want the government to play a bigger role in the regulation of technology.

A bunch of 65 year olds asking him how all this stuff works has got to be Zuckerberg’s worst living nightmare — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 10, 2018

One thing is clear from the Facebook hearing. Many Senators on this committee have no idea how any of this works, are reading staff-written questions & have very little ability to ask meaningful follow up questions. — Guy Cecil (@guycecil) April 10, 2018

For example:

Hatch: "How do you sustain a business model in which users don't pay for your service?"

Zuckerberg: "Senator, we run ads" *smiles*

Hatch: "I see. That's great." https://t.co/1PQ3joAtC8 — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 10, 2018

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Sen. Orrin Hatch: "Senator, we run ads." pic.twitter.com/OxGfjz8sHI — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 10, 2018

Oof.

Senators seem not to understand that if Facebook didn't have advertising, it would have to charge customers in order to stay in business #Zuckerberg — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) April 10, 2018

And of course there’s more where that came from:

Sen. Graham: "Is Twitter the same as what you do?"

Mark Zuckerberg: "It overlaps with portions of what we do."

Graham: "You don't think you have a monopoly?"

MZ: "It certainly doesn't feel that way to me." https://t.co/CbFO899XlU pic.twitter.com/NLWj3AqFZN — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 10, 2018

Lindsey Graham, given chance to ask Facebook CEO anything: "Is Twitter the same as what you do?" — Alastair Gee (@alastairgee) April 10, 2018

Don’t worry … Dems are beclowning themselves, too:

Senator Bill Nelson asks Zuckerberg if users can avoid that weird thing where you tell someone on Facebook you like chocolate and all of a sudden you start seeing ads for chocolate. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 10, 2018

Bill Nelson is worried that he’s seeing a lot of Facebook ads about chocolatehttps://t.co/X7JIPiAP8g pic.twitter.com/x0Nehiex0e — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) April 10, 2018

Leahy is asking Zuckerberg to identity groups on the internet by showing him a piece of poster board — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 10, 2018

Sen. Leahy asks #Zuckerberg about unverified advertisements and users. Zuck says he isn't familiar with the specific pieces of content pictured, and refers Leahy to his team after the testimony. pic.twitter.com/xGCEINhzHl — Casey Mendoza (@CaseyMdoza) April 10, 2018

Genuine looks of confusion just hit the senate panel when Mark Zuckerberg said "cookies" — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) April 10, 2018

This is all going just swimmingly.

“If I understand you correctly, Mr. Zuckerberg, what you’re telling this committee is that this so-called ‘Facebook' is not actually a printed book of faces.” pic.twitter.com/IRQnOaKV64 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) April 10, 2018

"And in what library do you keep this so-called book of faces?" https://t.co/AYabIuoqK8 — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) April 10, 2018

Sen. Nelson is about two minutes away from asking Zuckerberg to help him install an office printer — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) April 10, 2018

Will Zuckerberg give all these senators free CDs to install Facebook? — Jim Antle (@jimantle) April 10, 2018

"Now, is there a button you push to start the Intertube?" https://t.co/1cHOqw0u4u — SFK (@stephenkruiser) April 10, 2018

These same senators want to write gun laws. pic.twitter.com/6RY7aHNvMA — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 10, 2018

Just shoot us.