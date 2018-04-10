The Zuckerberg hearing is officially underway, and we’re sure you’ll be pleased to know that politicians like Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson are already threatening to take the reins:

Sen. Bill Nelson to Zuckerberg: If Facebook and other companies “cannot or will not fix” these “privacy invasions,” then we will have to. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 10, 2018

This is not a drill:

"If Facebook and other online companies will not or cannot fix this, how can we trust folks of your company to be caretakers of our most personal or identifiable information?" – Sen. Bill Nelson addresses question of FB's data collection and security pic.twitter.com/2WP1miw9ND — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 10, 2018

Facebook isn’t enough of a clusterf*ck on its own. We need to add more government to the mix!

Senator Nelson (D-FL) wants the Government to regulate Facebook .. Uh hmm .. I see — Max Q (@Randy_Shannon) April 10, 2018

Ugh.

If Congress is known for anything, it's fixing things. — Gerard Perry (@OddLane) April 10, 2018

And protecting our privacy! Don’t forget about protecting our privacy!