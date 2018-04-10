The Zuckerberg hearing is officially underway, and we’re sure you’ll be pleased to know that politicians like Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson are already threatening to take the reins:
Sen. Bill Nelson to Zuckerberg: If Facebook and other companies “cannot or will not fix” these “privacy invasions,” then we will have to.
This is not a drill:
"If Facebook and other online companies will not or cannot fix this, how can we trust folks of your company to be caretakers of our most personal or identifiable information?" – Sen. Bill Nelson addresses question of FB's data collection and security pic.twitter.com/2WP1miw9ND
Facebook isn’t enough of a clusterf*ck on its own. We need to add more government to the mix!
Senator Nelson (D-FL) wants the Government to regulate Facebook .. Uh hmm .. I see
That's what he wants, genius. https://t.co/VeU9rdjrcF
If Congress is known for anything, it's fixing things.
And protecting our privacy! Don’t forget about protecting our privacy!