The Zuckerberg hearing is officially underway, and we’re sure you’ll be pleased to know that politicians like Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson are already threatening to take the reins:

This is not a drill:

Facebook isn’t enough of a clusterf*ck on its own. We need to add more government to the mix!

Ugh.

And protecting our privacy! Don’t forget about protecting our privacy!

