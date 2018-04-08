As Twitter’s own CEO shared an article about the annihilation of Conservative messaging as a ‘good read,’ we are no longer questioning whether or not there is a bias against the Right in social media.

We know there is.

Now we’re just wondering how far they’ll go with this bias. Take for example the situation popular Trump supporters Diamond and Silk are dealing with (and have been dealing with for months) on Facebook:

.@DiamondandSilk have been corresponding since September 7, 2017, with @facebook (owned by Mark Zuckerberg), about their bias censorship and discrimination against D&S brand page. Finally after several emails, chats, phone calls, appeals, beating around the bush, lies, and…… — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 7, 2018

Gosh, Facebook didn’t get right back to Diamond and Silk?

We’re so shocked.

……. giving us the run around, Facebook gave us another bogus reason why Millions of people who have liked and/or followed our page no longer receives notification and why our page, post and video reach was reduced by a very large percentage. Here is the reply from………. — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 7, 2018

We can tell you why.

….Facebook. Thu, Apr 5, 2018 at 3:40 PM: "The Policy team has came to the conclusion that your content and your brand has been determined unsafe to the community." Yep, this was FB conclusion after 6 Months, 29 days, 5 hrs, 40 minutes and 43 seconds. Oh and guess what else… — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 7, 2018

Unsafe to the community.

Seriously?!

Facebook has been known to leave pages up about killing Sarah Palin, but somehow Diamond and Silk’s content is unsafe for their community?

K.

…Facebook said: "This decision is final and it is not appeal-able in any way." (Note: This is the exact wording that FB emailed to us.) So our questions to Facebook (Mark Zuckerberg) are:

1. What is unsafe about two Blk-women supporting the @POTUS @realDonaldTrump?

2….. — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 7, 2018

It’s unsafe because two black women supporting the GOP runs completely counter to the Left’s narrative.

Simple.

…..Our FB page has been created since December 2014, when exactly did the content and the brand become unsafe to the community?

3. When you say "community" are you referring to the Millions who liked and followed our page?

4. What content on our page was in violation?

5…. — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 7, 2018

All fair questions.

…..If our content and brand was so unsafe to the community, why is the option for us to boost our content and spend money with FB to enhance our brand page still available? Maybe FB should give us a refund since FB censored our reach.

6….. — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 7, 2018

Awww, that’s because Zuckerberg isn’t above making a buck on anyone.

…..Lastly, didn't FB violate their own policy when FB stopped sending notifications to the Millions of people who liked and followed our brand page? This is deliberate bias censorship and discrimination. These tactics are unacceptable and we want answers! ~Diamond and Silk pic.twitter.com/wQqtub8Ges — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 7, 2018

We want answers too!

Seems like discrimination based on your race to me cc @_LovingCup — (((Aaron Worthing))) (@AaronWorthing) April 8, 2018

Exactly.

Censorship is alive and well on FB, Twitter and all MSM outlets. Stay strong and focused ladies, the tides are turning, people are waking up. God Bless. — linda (@rnlynn1958) April 7, 2018

Twitter verified a jackass who made really vile jokes about a fire in the Trump Tower that left a man dead, but tell us more about how these two women of color are unsafe for Facebook’s community.

