Would someone please hide Alyssa Milano’s soapbox for just a few days? We get it, she is trying to tweet super serious stuff so people will take her super seriously but umm … no. Her tweets just come across as more noise from a seemingly bored has-been with too much time on her hands.

Like this ‘letter’ to Trump:

#DearDonaldJTrump, Equality

Gun Reform

Justice

Healthcare

EPA

Civil Rights

Equal Pay

Immigration We will win. Good always wins. ~Alyssa — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 7, 2018

Melodramatic much, Alyssa?

And we literally already have all of those things in America.

Equality? Check.

Gun reform? 10’s of thousands of laws ALREADY on the books about guns.

Justice? Check.

Healthcare? On the mend (hopefully) now that we’ve gotten rid of the mandate.

EPA? Yeah, no.

Civil Rights? What decade does she think she’s living in?

Equal Pay? Do equal work with an equal background.

Immigration? Everyone supports LEGAL IMMIGRATION, Alyssa.

You guys lost, so yes, good won.

-Twitchy

@Alyssa_Milano we have all of those things that just need to be tweaked a small amount. Your incessant hatred for one person derails your platform of caring for everyone. Work as hard with as you do against him and you might be surprised what could happen. — Nick (@olbigwhiskey) April 7, 2018

Wait, you mean she should actually do something instead of bitch and moan on Twitter?

Oppressor!

After 8 years of"Saint Obama" you liberals are bitching that we don't have any of those things? Why didn't you have protests and riots and nasty Twitter attacks during 2009 in 2016? — MamaBear74 (@TruthBToldDe) April 8, 2018

That’s a good point. Didn’t Obama fix all of this stuff already?

Heh.

Good has won and that's why Hillary is not President and she never will be. — Empowering Change (@4Empowering) April 7, 2018

Ouch.

And while we’re not sure Trump is necessarily ‘good’, he’s a damn sight better than Hillary Clinton.

Long

List

Of

Generic

Meaningless

Words

That

Can

Be

Defined

And

Interpreted

In

A

Million

Different

Ways You lost the election, sweetie. — Wild Pitch (@thewildpitch) April 7, 2018

Man, these tweets get LONG when they include lists.

Awwwww! That’s so sweet! Someone in Hollywood pretending to know what the rest of America is like. — Christopher Gilmore (@Christo00369763) April 7, 2018

Right?! Isn’t she ADORBS?!

Related:

DAMN! Yashar Ali called Trump Tower fire troll Guterman out so VICIOUSLY he scrubbed his timeline

‘PURE EVIL.’ Kamala Harris gets seriously RATIOED for equating abortion to ‘equal opportunity’