David Hogg didn’t make a ton of friends yesterday after he tried to silence Laura Ingraham for quoting his words about colleges not accepting him and then turning her away when she apologized to him.

Fine, if you think Laura went too far with her mockery that’s one thing, but for David to all but spit in her face when she apologized was quite another. And far worse.

Oh, and then the endless virtue signaling …

I 100% agree an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough. I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I️ in this fight. It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children. https://t.co/H0yWs4zMGk — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Pretty sure we’ve heard more than enough from THIS particular Stoneman Douglas student … maybe he should listen to a classmate who actually lost his sister in the shooting.

Patrick Petty called David out:

I find it funny that @davidhogg111 wants people to show him love while being nasty and vile to others. Worse than that, he and his friends have not said a word to me since the shooting, considering my sister died on 2/14 don’t you think it would’ve been loving to reach out to me? https://t.co/8Gn3UsatjI — Patrick Petty (@Patrickpetty23) March 29, 2018

And hey guys, Patrick is another a ‘kid’ so this is ok, right?

Yes, David has been vile and nasty to others, and knowing that he hasn’t actually reached out to the victims of the shooting, those who lost loved ones, speaks volumes about what his real goals.

Twitter embraced Patrick and his family:

Sorry for your loss. Unfortunately your narrative doesn't fit what they are preaching. Stay strong. — Ky Cat (@kycatfl1) March 29, 2018

They can’t decide if they are adults or kids either. Seem to think they can use foul language, insult people, boycott businesses, and then when anyone responds claim they are attacking children. — Independent Woman (@hoopsmom) March 30, 2018

That’s why the Left LOVES using them as political shields.

I’m so very sorry for your loss. You and your family have been in my prayers and thoughts nonstop. You & @rpetty are truly role models for the future on how to correct and adjust the system to prevent future potential tragedies. God bless you all. — Me Myself & 👁 (@ShannonPoe) March 30, 2018

Amen.

Thank you Shannon. We're doing our best to make sure this never happens to another family. We're in a race against time. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) March 30, 2018

Patrick’s dad. ^

I am so sorry….thank you for taking the road less traveled. God bless you. — PatriotMom69 (@PatriotMom69) March 30, 2018

My deepest condolences on the loss of your sister, Alaina. God Bless you and your family. — Jim Madsen (@madsenjim) March 30, 2018

Keep this family in your prayers, folks.

