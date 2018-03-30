Full disclosure, we had to look for the blue check multiple times before we felt comfortable sharing this tweet …
It’s real, from Dennis Rodman.
Hoping for this after my two friends and leaders meet next month.#Peace #Love #NotWar #Diplomacy pic.twitter.com/NEZijYzoLi
— Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) March 30, 2018
Well, it’s a nice idea. Think it’s safe to say we all would prefer peace over war but well, this will only freak the Left out, Dennis.
Guys….. GUYS https://t.co/N2GmzeFV1j
— Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 30, 2018
RIGHT?! OMG!!!
— Dustin (@DustinGiebel) March 30, 2018
We mad this exact face.
The thread though … OH the thread!
— Lanette (@Amadii) March 30, 2018
??? pic.twitter.com/8HGgw6dRSY
— Atlanta Hawks Tank Mode Activated. (@OneBracketMan) March 30, 2018
— Sam Alba (@SLAMalba) March 30, 2018
This may be the greatest tweet of all time
— Gary Lasereyes (@DumboVibes_) March 30, 2018
MTGA? Make Twitter Great Again.
— justice4all (@glangendorf01) March 30, 2018
well done Dennis. pic.twitter.com/OWhuUczQRX
— Jay (@luvmypittys) March 30, 2018
— Colt Goodman (@coltkgoodman) March 30, 2018
— Tina 🌻 (@tinaalicia7070) March 30, 2018
— Ethan Harrington (@Ethan_H1988) March 30, 2018
— #Merica (@RK_Merica) March 30, 2018
you drunk ?
— les Balkans Nient (@ReacGauche) March 30, 2018
u ok bruh?
— Jon J. (@JonathonJ1997) March 30, 2018
— Sharon (@SharonWillow54) March 30, 2018
We’re not entirely sure what they’re mad about exactly if it’s that they hate the idea of peace with North Korea or that they’re Trump Derangement Syndrome is just that bad, but whatever the reason, we can’t stop laughing.
Thanks, Dennis.
