Michael Rapaport posted a video of himself ranting like a raving lunatic about Laura Ingraham. The video itself is creepy enough, but knowing Rapaport has a history of allegedly harassing and stalking Ingraham (he was previously suspended from Twitter for harassing Ingraham once before) makes this even creepier.

That and he looks a little like a puffy villain from a made-for-TV movie about how the 90’s went horribly wrong.

WATCH:

.@MichaelRapaport viciously attacks Laura Ingraham: "You filthy pig. You dog-faced animal… You F***in pig." Rapaport was previously suspended from Twitter for attacking Ingraham. pic.twitter.com/hvzBWUdXmu — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 30, 2018

Creeeeeeeepy.

Right?

It bothered this editor to actually watch it.

Luckily I didn’t post it on Twitter…you did….good looking out pic.twitter.com/Ty8d4PGIM5 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2018

That makes it better?

Alrighty then.

@MichaelRapaport seems to have an unhealthy obsession with @IngrahamAngle What des your therapist say about that? — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) March 30, 2018

Yikes, right?

Yea, he also made disgusting sexual comments to me because I stood up for someone else's little kid he was bashing….stand up guy right there. pic.twitter.com/6z9beCeS7t — Mindy Robinson (@iheartmindy) March 30, 2018

Color us shocked he’s attacked other Conservative women – and he seems like such a well-balanced and rational person.

His stalking of Laura Ingraham is concerning. He needs some serious help. — brig blake (@brigblake) March 30, 2018

What's up with his face? He looks like a Dick Tracy character. — Eric Gordon (@Dalex_60) March 30, 2018

Heh.

Geez, these Hollywood “tough guys” need to grow the hell up. I guess being able to speak with a tough “Boston”, Brooklyn”, “Bronx” dialect is nothing more than an act. pic.twitter.com/cvxecyHqVL — Stewart Hanson (@Jaystew17) March 30, 2018

He hates her for abilities and platform that he doesn't have. He's proving it here. — beverly crockett (@beverlyc2) March 30, 2018

He’s desperate for relevance and a platform, which would be incredibly sad if it wasn’t so freakin’ creepy.

