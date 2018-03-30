And we thought Tom Arnold was nutty …

Michael Rapaport posted a video of himself ranting like a raving lunatic about Laura Ingraham. The video itself is creepy enough, but knowing Rapaport has a history of allegedly harassing and stalking Ingraham (he was previously suspended from Twitter for harassing Ingraham once before) makes this even creepier.

That and he looks a little like a puffy villain from a made-for-TV movie about how the 90’s went horribly wrong.

WATCH:

Creeeeeeeepy.

Right?

It bothered this editor to actually watch it.

That makes it better?

Alrighty then.

Yikes, right?

Color us shocked he’s attacked other Conservative women – and he seems like such a well-balanced and rational person.

Heh.

He’s desperate for relevance and a platform, which would be incredibly sad if it wasn’t so freakin’ creepy.

Tags: david hoggLaura IngrahamMichael Rapaport