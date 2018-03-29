Earlier today, Twitchy made fun of … err … covered Chelsea Handler getting VERY defensive over her armed security and claiming they don’t carry semi-automatic weapons. Of course, we all know this is likely not true unless they’re walking around with shotguns and muskets.

Oh, we don’t think Chelsea lied per se, we just don’t think she has a damn clue what she’s talking about. As usual.

No one called her out quite as perfectly as J.R. Salzman:

Apparently @chelseahandler’s bodyguards carry single shot muskets and not semi automatic pistols like 99.99% of bodyguards. pic.twitter.com/YGgKGFeNmN — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 29, 2018

We have this vision of her ‘guards’ walking around with muskets, telling people, ‘Stop. Or we’ll say stop again!’

h/t Robin Williams, may he RIP.

This really begs the question- she has guards? Why? — susan price (@sbprice) March 29, 2018

Most of the jackasses telling Americans we don’t need guns have armed security which not only makes them annoying, but giant hypocrites as well.

Anyone ever asks what ratioed means, just show them this tweet pic.twitter.com/gj2GiapRJX — Shashiga (@shashigette) March 29, 2018

We’d like to think we had a LITTLE bit to do with that.

You’re welcome, Chelsea.

maybe it's full semi automatic chainsaw bajonett rifle — Kedi Schrödinger formerly known as Miss Gongju🦄 (@MissGongjuHS) March 29, 2018

Want!

Dear Chelsea: Nice try. Your bodyguards carry semi-automatic weapons, and will use them effectively should anyone try and harm you. That is what they are trained and allowed to do under the Constitution of the US. Wanna know which amendment might apply here? Think "2nd" — R Toupin (@RToupin) March 29, 2018

Ha!

Have you seen her bodyguards? pic.twitter.com/CWv2xq3pdS — IndieDaveComix changes his name too much (@IndieDaveComix) March 29, 2018

Aaaaaaand we’re dead.

Thanks.

