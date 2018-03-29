S.E. Cupp dropped a serious truth bomb.

One that hit a little too close for Hillary Clinton harpies:

Cupp: Melania should do for this generation of girls what Hillary did not do for mine: leave her jerk of a husband. https://t.co/lzR41deJIt — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 27, 2018

Now, whatever your opinions on the Trump/Daniels situation may be, Cupp’s point is valid. If there was indeed an indiscretion on Trump’s part the same Republican women who have been pointing a finger at Hillary for enabling a cheater and a serial sexual harasser must also call him out.

That being said, this tweet triggered far more Hillary hounds than anything else so Republican women seem to get it, unlike Greg here:

This idea that Hilary Clinton personally failed a generation of young women by refusing to divorce her husband is a perfect example of Clinton Derangement Syndrome. Even when Hillary Clinton is the victim, she’s the villain. https://t.co/jmmyd2n4oi — Greg (@waltisfrozen) March 28, 2018

Hillary was the victim?

K.

So Interesting. She chose to be worse than a victim…but an enabler. THAT’S why she failed a generation of women. https://t.co/RGdLsXGqri — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 28, 2018

Millions of women watched her stay with a man who very publicly cheated on and lied to her.

What happened in your life to make you this way? — Seth Murray (@Seth_Murray) March 28, 2018

Huh?

Good question. DOMA, and then Lewinsky. Wrap your mind around that. And then explain it to me. https://t.co/Q7wxszjlI1 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 28, 2018

Heh.

As long as she’s ‘completely’ an idiot and not just partially.

That is a COMPLETELY compliment! https://t.co/0G2h3J9lMJ — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 28, 2018

+1

S.E. Cupp to Melania Trump: Don’t Be Like Hillary — Leave Your ‘Jerk of a Husband’ | Breitbart https://t.co/V4HpIIxsCi@secupp thinks she has right to run every women’s life. Take those goofy glasses off and button up that blouse and no one pays attention to you — Joe O (@Gumby1955) March 28, 2018

Oh brother.

Ironically this troll was more than happy to pay attention to her:

See?

So you and stormy have that in common?

Nothing but slutty appearance useless chatter! pic.twitter.com/0pkLs75A9l — Joe O (@Gumby1955) March 28, 2018

For real?

Congrats! I hope your wife, mother, daughter and employer see this! https://t.co/KSjXoD7D6t — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 28, 2018

Meep.

@secupp..I agree that Melania should leave Trump but I wish you had left Hillary out of your comment. Not everything has an equal equivalence. Hillary has gone through enough to not be the poster child for cheating husbands. — ellen mazzoni (@emazzoni) March 28, 2018

BUT. That’s how far too many women on the Left respond … they want to call Trump out but refuse to acknowledge Clinton. Which is why it’s so important for women on the Right to hold both accountable.

She is literally the poster child for a cheating husband. Your issue isn’t with me. It’s with her. https://t.co/n8RXErExUH — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 28, 2018

Her issue is with anyone pointing out that Hillary failed so many women.

Ugh, and this account:

You’ve chosen to align with a party that supports pedophiles in Congress. YOURE AN ENABLER, Ms. Cupp. You’re failing a generation of young girls. Shame on you. https://t.co/M3r2TQILXe — Libelous Vajayjay Voter (@VuhJJDentata) March 29, 2018

Hard to take anyone who calls themselves Vajayjay all that seriously, just sayin’.

I beg your pardon, Vajayjay. I have vehemently denounced my party when it supported Roy Moore. You are treading in libelous territory… https://t.co/A2oY8E45Yb — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 29, 2018

Indeed.

Opinions arent libelous, you entitled jackass. https://t.co/18EUmMu4tq — endometriosis awareness month summer (@PolitikMasFina) March 29, 2018

We saw Entitled Jackass open for Ignorant Progressive back in 99.

Hi. Libel: “a published false statement that is damaging to a person's reputation; a written defamation.” Asserting publicly that I support criminal activity like pedophelia? LIBEL. https://t.co/J43pf7GjO6 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 29, 2018

Boooooom.

Her marriage is not your business. And she is anything but a failure hon. She’s an INSPIRATION. https://t.co/AymnQyqMWY — MB⚾️ (@imwithher61) March 29, 2018

Inspiration.

Holy cow.

Hon. She made her marriage my business when she said she was a voice for women, but discredited and attacked all the women who accused her husband. And shielded a predator on her campaign. Sorry, that’s not an INSPIRATION for women. #failure https://t.co/oTyUB1EaUt — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 29, 2018

Not at all.

STFU, Cupp. — I ❤ Lucy (@hawley_lisa) March 29, 2018

Yay!

And, and S.E. Cupp spoke more truth to power:

When you know you’re doing something right: pic.twitter.com/oAOMERymaw — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 29, 2018

Winning.

